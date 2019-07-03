comscore OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update brings Screen Recorder feature
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update brings Screen Recorder feature and more
News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update brings Screen Recorder feature and more

News

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS update for the 6 and 6T smartphones. It brings bug fixes, performance improvements and more.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 1:59 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (10)

OnePlus has been consistent when it comes to delivering timely software updates. These include monthly security patches and major Android upgrades. The OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 that were launched last year are getting a new update. The OnePlus 6 update brings OxygenOS 9.0.7 whereas the OnePlus 6T gets OxygenOS 9.0.15.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T update detailed

The updates for both OnePlus phones bring June 2019 Android Security patch, and improved screen rotation. The update also adds screen recorder feature which you can access from the Quick Settings panel. Bug fixes and performance improvements are also a part of the update. What’s more, OnePlus has also added VoLTE/VoWiFi support for Telia Denmark.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (Over The Air). As it is a phased rollout, it may take a while until it reaches all devices. OnePlus has also pushed the Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T. Users who would want to try out the OS before anyone else can head over to OnePlus forums for instructions.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T features, specifications

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are both powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. The OnePlus 6 comes with 6.28-inch FHD+ display, whereas the 6T comes with a 6.4-inch panel. Both feature the same dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. While the OnePlus comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the 6T comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T
Price 34999 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 1:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
thumb-img
News
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India
Review
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

News

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out
Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu
OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why

News

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

News

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update
OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

News

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X भारत में 18 हजार से कम कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, फोन का spiderman स्पेशल एडिशन भी आएगा

VIVO ने गेमर्स के लिए VIVO Z1 Pro को 14,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Redmi K20 Series India Launch : भारत में 17 जुलाई को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 स्मार्टफोन

BSNL यूजर्स ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री 5GB डाटा और 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

WhatsApp जल्द ही Android app में QR Code स्कैनर फीचर को कर सकती है रिलीज

News

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series
News
Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out
Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

News

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

News

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000