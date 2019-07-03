OnePlus has been consistent when it comes to delivering timely software updates. These include monthly security patches and major Android upgrades. The OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 that were launched last year are getting a new update. The OnePlus 6 update brings OxygenOS 9.0.7 whereas the OnePlus 6T gets OxygenOS 9.0.15.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T update detailed

The updates for both OnePlus phones bring June 2019 Android Security patch, and improved screen rotation. The update also adds screen recorder feature which you can access from the Quick Settings panel. Bug fixes and performance improvements are also a part of the update. What’s more, OnePlus has also added VoLTE/VoWiFi support for Telia Denmark.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (Over The Air). As it is a phased rollout, it may take a while until it reaches all devices. OnePlus has also pushed the Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T. Users who would want to try out the OS before anyone else can head over to OnePlus forums for instructions.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T features, specifications

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are both powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. The OnePlus 6 comes with 6.28-inch FHD+ display, whereas the 6T comes with a 6.4-inch panel. Both feature the same dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. While the OnePlus comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the 6T comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

