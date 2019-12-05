OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just rolled out a new update for its OnePlus 6 and 6T users in the market. This new update is finally bringing the much anticipated Android 10 upgrade to 6 and 6T devices. In addition to the Android 10 upgrade, the update also features a number of important bug fixes and improvements. It includes the new Android 10-based user interface along with the October 2019 Android security patch. The new update brings the Oxygen OS version number up to 10.0.1. OnePlus also confirmed that it has made some performance improvements to the camera on both the 6 and 6T.

OnePlus 6 Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update details

Talking about the bug fixes, OnePlus seems to have fixed a problem with fingerprint identification. It also fixed the animation lag present during the fingerprint unlock process. The company also fixed an automatic reboot problem present on OnePlus 6 and 6T after a system upgrade. Beyond this, the company also fixed some problems with 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. Some of the major Android 10 feature that this upgrade brings include the dark mode, and smart replies. Android 10 upgrade also includes improved share sheet, improved Android app permissions, and gesture-based navigation system. This update comes after multiple Open Beta builds to ensure system stability.

Similar to previous system upgrades, OnePlus is likely rolling out the Android 10 upgrade in an incremental manner. As part of the incremental roll-out, the update will only reach a small number of users on the first day. Once the company confirms that there are no problems with the upgrade, the update will reach a larger user base.

The incremental updates will ensure that OnePlus can easily stop the rollout in case of a hidden system-crippling bug. In addition, OnePlus also encourages its users to report any bugs or suggestions using its included OnePlus Community app. This will allow developers to focus on fixing widespread problems and popular feature requests.

