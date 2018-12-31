comscore
  OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch and system improvements
OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch and system improvements

OnePlus 6 also recently got Open Beta 10 update with new features including caller identification support.

  Published: December 31, 2018 9:14 AM IST
oneplus 6 main

Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

OnePlus 6, the flagship smartphone announced early this year, is getting a new software update before the end of the year. The Chinese smartphone maker has released a new update that bumps the version of OxygenOS, the custom ROM running on OnePlus 6, to version 9.0.3. The smartphone received Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS 9.0 update and is currently running version 9.0.2. The update, which is available in the form of a ROM brings a number of system-level improvements aimed to improve user experience and overall performance. According to the changelog published by OnePlus, the update brings improved stability for connectivity options like WiFi and Bluetooth.

OnePlus says the update improves WiFi and Bluetooth stability for better connectivity. Alongside the fix for connectivity, OnePlus is also updating the system to latest security patch. The OxygenOS version 9.0.3 bumps the security patch level of the device to December 2018. Other changes include VoLTE support for Bouygues FR, which is a telecom company operating in France. There are also general bug fixes, which have been part of previous updates pushed to OnePlus 6T and other devices from the company.

OnePlus 6 Review: The phone that works

OnePlus 6 Review: The phone that works

In addition to these system-level bug fixes and improvements, the update also brings improved nightscape performance. To recall, the Nightscape feature was first introduced alongside the launch of OnePlus 6T in October and it improves the low-light imaging experience on OnePlus smartphones. The update being released now for the OnePlus 6 further improves the experience of shooting images in low-light scenario. Other camera improvements include a fix which leads to improved performance while recording slow-motion videos.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The version 9.0.3 of OxygenOS for OnePlus 6 also brings optimized image processing and audio tuner for bluetooth earphones. The update comes days after the company released Open Beta 10 for the smartphone. The Open Beta version brings new features like caller identification for Indian users and new illustrations. It also updates gallery experience with option to create a collection and copy or move photos. The beta also enables OnePlus 6 users to confirm pin without tapping on the app locker. All of these features should soon become available on the stable version as well. The OxygenOS 9.0.3 update is available in the form of a ROM and users will have to manually flash it. The OTA update should be pushed out in the coming weeks.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
