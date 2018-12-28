comscore
  OnePlus 6 receives OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update
OnePlus 6 receives OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update

OnePlus has announced the 10th version of the Open Beta in a dedicated post on its official forums.

OnePlus 6 Red (7)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

OnePlus recently released the 9th version of Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and now, the company has rolled out a new open beta. This latest beta marks the 10th release for the OnePlus 6. OnePlus has added a string of minor, yet no significant, changes with this update. However, the newly added features are still not the final ones and they might get ditched for the final stable version.

OnePlus has announced the 10th version of the Open Beta in a dedicated post on its official forums. As usual, Manu J, who is accountable for the Global Product and Operations Manager, shared the changelog for the new update.

Speaking of the update or software changes, this one brings caller identification (for India only), new illustrations and design on blank pages. In the gallery, you can also create a collection, copy and move photos. The company has also added recommendation tools in Toolbox and improved UI for category tags in the app drawer as well as UI for Call History. It has improved screen brightness control, color adaptation for navigation bar when using third-party apps, and general bugs and system stability. It has also enhanced the overall gallery experience. The beta update also enables you to confirm pin without tapping for app locker. Furthermore, OnePlus has urged Open Beta users to report bugs with the help of the OnePlus community app.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ display with an 83.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset packs a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera and a 20-megapixel f/1.7 sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera sensor. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery.

