OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

OnePlus has just announced the launch of Open Beta version 9 for OnePlus 6 users in the market. The company has added a number of small, yet significant, changes with this update. However, these new features are still not final and they may or may not make it to the final stable version. The company announced the new version of the Open Beta in a dedicated post on its official OnePlus forums. Manu J, OnePlus staff member who is responsible for Global Product and Operations Manager shared the detailed changelog for the new update.

According to the changelog for the Open Beta 9, the company has updated the Android security patch to December 2018. As part of changes to the core Android system, Open Beta 9 will also show a message to users when parallel apps are not available because of potential data corruption. Moving to the Phone app, the company has also added the “call history” section to users. This means that they can easily check if they received any calls previously from that number. Other changes include improvements in the user interface of the section for spam calls and messages.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Last but not least, OnePlus has also made improvements to its data migration tool, OnePlus Switch. According to the changelog, OnePlus Switch has now gained the ability to migrate the data from an iPhone. The company also warned potential Open Beta testers by adding that may not be “as stable” as the official updates for the device.

The company also asked the users to keep an eye on any possible bugs in the software report and inform the company about the bugs. The company has already added the bug reporting service in its OnePlus community app.