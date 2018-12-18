comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch
News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

This means that they can easily check if they received any calls previously from that number.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 4:55 PM IST
oneplus-6-main-3

OnePlus has just announced the launch of Open Beta version 9 for OnePlus 6 users in the market. The company has added a number of small, yet significant, changes with this update. However, these new features are still not final and they may or may not make it to the final stable version. The company announced the new version of the Open Beta in a dedicated post on its official OnePlus forums. Manu J, OnePlus staff member who is responsible for Global Product and Operations Manager shared the detailed changelog for the new update.

According to the changelog for the Open Beta 9, the company has updated the Android security patch to December 2018. As part of changes to the core Android system, Open Beta 9 will also show a message to users when parallel apps are not available because of potential data corruption. Moving to the Phone app, the company has also added the “call history” section to users. This means that they can easily check if they received any calls previously from that number. Other changes include improvements in the user interface of the section for spam calls and messages.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Last but not least, OnePlus has also made improvements to its data migration tool, OnePlus Switch. According to the changelog, OnePlus Switch has now gained the ability to migrate the data from an iPhone. The company also warned potential Open Beta testers by adding that may not be “as stable” as the official updates for the device.

Face Unlock on Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6 fooled by 3D printed head; iPhone X comes out on top

Also Read

Face Unlock on Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6 fooled by 3D printed head; iPhone X comes out on top

The company also asked the users to keep an eye on any possible bugs in the software report and inform the company about the bugs. The company has already added the bug reporting service in its OnePlus community app.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 4:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
thumb-img
News
Indian mobile users received 2x more spam calls in 2018: Truecaller
thumb-img
News
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Five mobile controllers for better gameplay and more chicken dinners

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Five mobile controllers for better gameplay and more chicken dinners
OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch
Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM launched

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM launched
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में भारत में स्पैम कॉल्स में 2 गुना हुई बढ़ोतरी: Truecaller

शाओमी Mi Power Bank 3 में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 10,000mAh और 20,000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

यहां मिल रहा है नोकिया 3.1 प्लस में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vikendi मैप के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज

अब आप अॉनर प्ले के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स में यूज कर सकते हैं गूगल कैमरा सॉफ्टवेयर

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

News

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

News

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China
OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch