OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

OnePlus is expected to launch the 65W fast charger later this year with the OnePlus 8T. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: May 7, 2020 7:01 PM IST
Just a few weeks back, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones made their debut. But, the devices were launched with just 30W fast-charging. Brands like Oppo and Realme are offering their phones with 65W charger. Now, it seems that even OnePlus is planning to offer 65W fast charger. The company could launch this with its next flagship phone as its 65W fast charger has received certification from the TUV Rheinland.

The OnePlus 65W fast charger bears model numbers – VCA7JAH, WC10007A1JH, and S065AG. It offers support for a maximum charging of 10VDC and 6.5A Max. It is being reported that the charger could be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T device. Similar to the Oppo Reno Ace phone, the device is said to use a dual-cell design, which will ensure that the unit doesn’t get overheated.

So, users don’t need to worry about 65W charger destroying their phone’s battery life due to excessive heat. A dual-cell battery allows the device to be charged with high current without overheating. This is the same tech as in the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The Warp Charge 30T charger of the OnePlus 8 Pro can reportedly top up 4,510 mAh battery from 0 to 63 percent in half an hour.

Comparatively, the Oppo’s 65W charger can charge the Find X2 Pro by 95 percent in 30 minutes, as per the company. But, this phone also has a slightly smaller 4,260mAh battery. OnePlus is expected to launch the 65W fast charging technology later this year with the OnePlus 8T. In case you are unaware, the TUV Rheinland certification platform certifies the safety standard compliance and qualification of products.

Features OnePlus 8
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable)
  Published Date: May 7, 2020 7:01 PM IST

