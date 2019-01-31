OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 6 have gained praise for their improved design, internal specifications and the software. OnePlus has also made it a point to release frequent updates with new features and improvements on both devices. The company is also rolling out new beta versions with new test features as part of its Open Beta program. The company also ensures that any reported issues in the software along with bugs in the beta versions are fixed in newer versions of the software while encouraging its users to report any issues to the company.

Despite that, it is being reported that the the latest smartphones are affected by a serious bug. According to Android Police, it looks like both the OnePlus 6 and 6T are suffering from problems relating to poor audio quality during calls or during voice recording in third-party apps including WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

A number of posts spread across OnePlus forums and Reddit have complained about the same problem where users are facing poor audio quality in apps including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. Describing the issue surrounding audio, users are reporting tinny, distant, low volume. The report noted that further investigation of the issues revealed that the software seems to be only using the microphone on the top of the device that is meant for noise canceling.

According to the report, not all third-party apps are affected by the problem. For instance, Instagram is not impacted by this bug. The report noted that complaints indicate that older devices including the OnePlus 5, 5T and even OnePlus 3 are facing similar issues. This hints at a software issue rather than a hardware problem but OnePlus is not the first company to face such issues. The company has not issued a response to the report at the time of writing.