comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports
News

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

News

Further investigation revealed that the software seems to be only using the microphone on the top of the device that is meant for noise canceling.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 12:15 PM IST
oneplus 6t vs oneplus 6 1

OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 6 have gained praise for their improved design, internal specifications and the software. OnePlus has also made it a point to release frequent updates with new features and improvements on both devices. The company is also rolling out new beta versions with new test features as part of its Open Beta program. The company also ensures that any reported issues in the software along with bugs in the beta versions are fixed in newer versions of the software while encouraging its users to report any issues to the company.

Despite that, it is being reported that the the latest smartphones are affected by a serious bug. According to Android Police, it looks like both the OnePlus 6 and 6T are suffering from problems relating to poor audio quality during calls or during voice recording in third-party apps including WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

A number of posts spread across OnePlus forums and Reddit have complained about the same problem where users are facing poor audio quality in apps including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. Describing the issue surrounding audio, users are reporting tinny, distant, low volume. The report noted that further investigation of the issues revealed that the software seems to be only using the microphone on the top of the device that is meant for noise canceling.

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

Also Read

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

According to the report, not all third-party apps are affected by the problem. For instance, Instagram is not impacted by this bug. The report noted that complaints indicate that older devices including the OnePlus 5, 5T and even OnePlus 3 are facing similar issues. This hints at a software issue rather than a hardware problem but OnePlus is not the first company to face such issues. The company has not issued a response to the report at the time of writing.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

27999

Buy Now
Android Marshmallow 6.1 (OxygenOS)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
16 MP with f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, EIS
OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras
thumb-img
News
A 32-inch Smart Android LED TV launched in India, priced at just Rs 4,999
thumb-img
News
Meizu Zero with hole-less and button-less design now up for pre-orders
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie likely to soon roll out; latest variant spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

iOS 13: Apple agrees that the world needs a bit of darkness with rumored dark mode

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked
Realme 2 Pro Android Pie likely to soon roll out; latest variant spotted on Geekbench

News

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie likely to soon roll out; latest variant spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

News

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports
Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 get minor software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 get minor software updates
Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu के इस फोन में नहीं है कोई फिजिकल बटन, प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ इस कीमत पर उपलब्ध

टिंडर पर सैफ अली खान बन अमेरिकी महिला को दिया धोखा

1 रिचार्ज प्लान और पूरे साल भर के लिए वोडाफोन यूजर्स की टेंशन खत्म, अनलिमिडेट कॉल के साथ मिलेगा 1GB डेली डाटा

वोडाफोन की 3G सिम को 4G में करे अपग्रेड, फ्री मिलेगा 4GB डाटा

Airtel Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, नहीं बंद होगा TV

News

Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras
News
Huawei P30 Lite tipped to feature waterdrop notch display and triple cameras
Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 frame leaked
Realme 2 Pro Android Pie likely to soon roll out; latest variant spotted on Geekbench

News

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie likely to soon roll out; latest variant spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports

News

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have a serious bug resulting in bad audio quality: Reports
iOS 13: Apple agrees that the world needs a bit of darkness with rumored dark mode

News

iOS 13: Apple agrees that the world needs a bit of darkness with rumored dark mode