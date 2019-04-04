comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

The report noted that even though the code for the in-display fingerprint scanner for OnePlus 6T makes it work, but it is far from perfect.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 1:20 PM IST
oneplus-6t-in-display-fingerprint

OnePlus devices are considered one of the most developer friendly smartphones in the market. The reason they are considered this is because of the relaxed rules from OnePlus in terms of unlocked boot loader and rather an easy way to do it. OnePlus is also one of the few companies to send its devices to popular Android developers so that they can develop custom ROMs, kernels and other important custom software for its devices. However, this ease to use does not really mean that all the hardware components on OnePlus devices work flawlessly with custom ROMs. The in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T devices is one such hardware component that does not work on custom ROMs until now.

According to new information online, it looks like an Android developer has finally cracked the mystery of making the in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T work. According to a report by XDA developers, vache, a recognized developer and the developer of OmniROM on the website has worked to ensure that the scanner works on the Pixel Experience ROM. The report noted that this comes after some developers were able to enable the scanner on some builds in private Telegram channels.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The report noted that even though the code for the scanner makes it work, but it is far from perfect. vache stated that his code is messy and “pretty buggy” in the current state. The buggy nature of the code is the reason why vache has not yet implemented the code in his OmniROM. According to the report, these bugs include the scanner not working in Always on Display mode or ambient light mode. In addition to this, the working scanner “breaks device panel modes” after use which really sounds problematic.

OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup

Also Read

OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup

However, the report also noted that the code for the working in-display fingerprint scanner exists on GitHub. This means that other developers can take it and then improve upon the work done by vache. The software for the component is only going to improve with work from the Android developer community.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 1:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
News
OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera

News

Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera

BSNL waives off installation charges for new landline, DSL and FTTH subscribers

News

BSNL waives off installation charges for new landline, DSL and FTTH subscribers

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

How To

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera

BSNL waives off installation charges for new landline, DSL and FTTH subscribers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now
Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T
Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

News

Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

हिंदी समाचार

TAGG Flex Review : कॉम्पैक्ट साइज और साउंड क्वॉलिटी की शानदार मिक्सिंग

TikTok को बैन करने की तैयारी में कोर्ट, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा है बुरा असर

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : फ्री में खेलें Fun & Furious रेसिंग गेम और जीतें लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Quiz 4 April 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Realme U1 का 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
News
OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera

News

Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera
BSNL waives off installation charges for new landline, DSL and FTTH subscribers

News

BSNL waives off installation charges for new landline, DSL and FTTH subscribers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1
Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'

News

Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'