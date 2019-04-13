OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

Microsoft was previously teasing the introduction of new Windows 10 built for ARM processors that could be the basis of its foldable devices. The company has collaborated with chipmaker Qualcomm to introduce Windows 10-powered laptops that have ARM-based processor under the hood. And in order to push interest towards development of Windows on ARM, Microsoft announced an SDK last year that allows developers to port their x86 apps to ARM64 platform. While Microsoft is yet to detail its own plans around the space, developers like Bas Timmer from the Netherlands, who also goes by the alias NTAuthority, previously showed off their ability to bring Windows 10 on ARM, to small form factor.

He had previously shown off his attempt to install Windows 10 on a OnePlus 6T, he seems to have done it again, and this time around he even installed the game Modern Combat 2 on the device which he played with a connected keyboard. He tweeted images of the working OS on the OnePlus 6T with applications like Google Chrome and Modern Combat 2 which was running on the phone, using Windows’ built-in x86 emulation compatibility layer.

A little clip of the 6T I wanted to upload the other day. Don't mind the rotation, video editing capabilities on phones are horrible and I don't have any encoding tools on PC at hand. pic.twitter.com/vu6RQuJmzz — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 3, 2019

Watch out for the most 'why would you even think of doing this' crossover gameplay video combining WoA with a modification for a formerly-popular FPS series, running live in XTA + Adreno drivers. pic.twitter.com/zBR6FcqPQl — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 8, 2019

While we have seen devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 powered by Snapdragon 850 and the Lenovo Yoga 630 WOS devices as examples of Windows on ARM, Timmer’s experimented with Windows 10 on Android smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 XL and OnePlus 6T. During his last attempt with the OnePlus 6T Timmer managed to boot Windows 10, but run into the blue screen of death. As a developer, this was considered the first sign of success.

The developer further notes that touch works on OnePlus 6T running Windows since the AMOLED display of the smartphone uses a Synaptics touch controller. Synaptics already supports Windows devices and most laptops use a trackpad made by the company. He even demonstrated by writing ‘Hello there’ on Microsoft Paint. This successful attempt by NTAuthority has paved the way for installing and booting Windows on compatible Android smartphones. With the mobile ecosystem virtually locked between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, a third alternative, even if it is Windows, would not really hurt. Also, the idea of having a full desktop operating system in a pocketable device is exactly what we need to exploit edge computing and 5G mobile telephony.