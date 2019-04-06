OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes back on Amazon India in limited stock

The high-end model of OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition, is now up for sale on Amazon India once again. While the phone can be purchased without any wait, the e-commerce website has specifically mentioned that the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is available in limited stock only.

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in collaboration with British supercar-maker McLaren in December last year. It is the most premium and most powerful device in the OnePlus’ 2018 lineup, which included different variants of OnePlus 6T along with the Thunder Purple variant.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 50,999. While this Edition retains the glass body, it comes with carbon fibre texture underneath. Also, the bottom edges feature the Papaya Orange strip giving the device a racy look. The OnePlus logo is placed just the below the camera module, while the McLaren logo is towards the bottom. Another difference is in the way battery charges on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. OnePlus is calling it Warp Charge tech, which charges the 3,700mAh battery to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. Lastly, the smartphone comes with 10GB of RAM, as opposed to 6GB / 8GB variant on the regular model.

The smartphone features a 6.41-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. In terms of camera setup, there is 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie.