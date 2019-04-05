comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India
News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is among the powerful Android smartphones in the market right now.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 8:47 AM IST

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the premium offering in the Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship smartphone portfolio, will be on sale again on April 6. The McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T will be available online via Amazon India, and the e-commerce giant notes that the device is being brought back on popular demand. Those planning to buy the smartphone tomorrow should note that it will be available only in limited stock during the sale. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in collaboration with McLaren in December last year and it is the most premium device in the lineup, which also includes standard OnePlus 6T and the Thunder Purple variant.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, as the name implies, is inspired by the design and performance of McLaren cars. It features an aluminum frame with glass back, and the back of the device has a unique papaya orange trails that mimic the design of livery of McLaren’s F1 cars. There is also carbon fiber pattern on the back cover inspired by the material used to build modern day sports cars.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review: One for the die hard fans

Also Read

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review: One for the die hard fans

Apart from the design, the OnePlus 6T McLaren also stays true to power and is being dubbed as “Salute to Speed” by the company. It features 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone features a 6.41-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Warp Charge vs Dash Charge

In terms of camera setup, there is 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and supports 30W warp charge, which is faster than dash charge and the company claims up to 50 percent battery in 20 minutes. It is priced at Rs 50,999, making it the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus yet.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 8:47 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

BSNL employee union opposes VRS, seeks 4G spectrum for telco revival

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma forays into electric two-wheeler segment

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India
OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
Samsung Galaxy M30 sale at 12PM today via Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 sale at 12PM today via Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन में मिल रही है शानदार डील, ऐसे पाएं 2500 रुपये का एडिशनल ऑफ

Amazon Quiz 5 April 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Tommy Hilfiger Watch

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 20 हजार का POCO F1 स्मार्टफोन 1 रुपये में खरीदें, जल्दी करें

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched
Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9
BSNL employee union opposes VRS, seeks 4G spectrum for telco revival

News

BSNL employee union opposes VRS, seeks 4G spectrum for telco revival
Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma forays into electric two-wheeler segment

News

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma forays into electric two-wheeler segment