OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the premium offering in the Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship smartphone portfolio, will be on sale again on April 6. The McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T will be available online via Amazon India, and the e-commerce giant notes that the device is being brought back on popular demand. Those planning to buy the smartphone tomorrow should note that it will be available only in limited stock during the sale. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in collaboration with McLaren in December last year and it is the most premium device in the lineup, which also includes standard OnePlus 6T and the Thunder Purple variant.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, as the name implies, is inspired by the design and performance of McLaren cars. It features an aluminum frame with glass back, and the back of the device has a unique papaya orange trails that mimic the design of livery of McLaren’s F1 cars. There is also carbon fiber pattern on the back cover inspired by the material used to build modern day sports cars.

Apart from the design, the OnePlus 6T McLaren also stays true to power and is being dubbed as “Salute to Speed” by the company. It features 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone features a 6.41-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Warp Charge vs Dash Charge

In terms of camera setup, there is 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and supports 30W warp charge, which is faster than dash charge and the company claims up to 50 percent battery in 20 minutes. It is priced at Rs 50,999, making it the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus yet.