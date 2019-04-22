comscore
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 get OxygenOS updates with feedback tool and March security patch

The official changelog for the latest OxygenOS update by OnePlus on its community forum also mentions that OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will now get a feedback tool for reporting bugs and submitting feature requests. The feature was available in Beta and Closed Beta up until now.

  Published: April 22, 2019 11:52 AM IST
OnePlus has started rolling out latest stable OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones. The incremental OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones is being pushed out from last Friday, and will begin a broader rollout in a few days. OnePlus notes that the stable OxygenOS 9.0.13 for the OnePlus 6T and the OxygenOS 9.0.5 for OnePlus 6 brings March 2019 Android security patch for the smartphones along with general bug fixes and system improvements.

The official changelog for the latest OxygenOS update by OnePlus on its community forum also mentions that OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will now get a feedback tool for reporting bugs and submitting feature requests. The feature was available in Beta and Closed Beta up until now.

“We have had our feedback tool integrated into community app under testing in Open Betas for a while now, and it’s time for the Feedback section to be part of our stable builds. You can now submit bug reports, product suggestions, and feature requests seamlessly from the community app and the best part is that it automatically captures the required logs based on the issue you are reporting, thus making it easier for our team to address issues and track feedback,” OnePlus notes.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will announce the launch date of its next flagship smartphone on April 23. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said that launch event announcement will be revealed next Tuesday in a tweet. The leaks so far have suggested that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as its next product lineup.

As of now, the OnePlus 7 is likely to debut at a simultaneous global event in New York, London and Bangalore on May 14. The smartphone is said to debut at 8.30PM IST on May 14 in Bangalore. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are said to differ mainly in terms of display while the third model could be 5G compatible. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and could start with 8GB RAM as opposed to 6GB RAM seen on the base model of its predecessor.

