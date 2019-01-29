comscore
  • OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta build now available
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta build now available

Those who are not on the beta channel will need to manually flash the beta ROMs on their smartphones.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 2:03 PM IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

It’s been a little over three months since the OnePlus 6T launched, and everyone is already looking forward to the next ‘flagship killer’. However, OnePlus continues to support its previous-generation smartphones with relevant updates. To that end, the company has now rolled out a new beta build for users of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T enrolled in OxygenOS beta program.

As announced on OnePlus’ official forums, OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 6 (Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 6T) comes with quite a few new features and enhancements. According to the changelog, the new beta build introduces ‘OnePlus Laboratory’ for OnePlus 6, as well as optimizations for the screenshot function. Another feature is support for quick replies in landscape mode, which makes it easier to reply to incoming messages when watching videos. The gaming mode has been enhanced too. Lastly, the update brings changes to the Clock app, adding support for world clock with weather information.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

OnePlus has integrated the feedback tool into its community app, which can be used to submit logs and submit bug reports in the beta builds. Beta testers who are already running a beta build on their OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T smartphone will get the newest Open Beta as an Over The Air (OTA) update. However, those who are running stable builds will need to flash the beta ROM, the instructions for which are available on OnePlus’ website. It’s worth mentioning that users switching to the beta channel will no longer release stable builds of OxygenOS, and doing that will require a clean flash (full wipe of data and cache) of the smartphone’s software.

