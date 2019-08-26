The latest OnePlus smartphones to get support for the popular custom ROM, LineageOS 16.0, are the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T. These join roster of other supported OnePlus smartphones, which includes the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6. Interestingly, the two OnePlus device not supported are the OnePlus X and the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T get support for Lineage 16.0 based on Android Pie. OnePlus has also promised that these devices are in line to get Android 10 OS though there is no time frame on the roll out. Between OxygenOS and LineageOS 16.0, users will now have options to choose from as far as ROMs are concerned.

LineageOS is arguably the most popular custom ROM on the planet, with more than 1.6 million active installations. The latest LineageOS 16.0 released back in February with support for 24 devices. But the device roster has steadily grown in the past few months. The two OnePlus smartphones had support for unofficial builds before, but now the ROM is hosted on the project’s servers and should be relatively bug-free. You can find installation instructions and downloads links on the LineageOS website.

Features OnePlus 6T OnePlus 7 Pro Price 37999 48999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 20MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,700mAh 4,000mAh

