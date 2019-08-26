comscore LineageOS 16.0 support comes to OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support
News

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support

News

LineageOS 16.0 is the latest version of one of the most popular custom ROMs on the planet. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T are the latest to join the growing list of supported smartphones.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 1:30 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (2)

The latest OnePlus smartphones to get support for the popular custom ROM, LineageOS 16.0, are the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T. These join roster of other supported OnePlus smartphones, which includes the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6. Interestingly, the two OnePlus device not supported are the OnePlus X and the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T get support for Lineage 16.0 based on Android Pie. OnePlus has also promised that these devices are in line to get Android 10 OS though there is no time frame on the roll out. Between OxygenOS and LineageOS 16.0, users will now have options to choose from as far as ROMs are concerned.

LineageOS is arguably the most popular custom ROM on the planet, with more than 1.6 million active installations. The latest LineageOS 16.0 released back in February with support for 24 devices. But the device roster has steadily grown in the past few months. The two OnePlus smartphones had support for unofficial builds before, but now the ROM is hosted on the project’s servers and should be relatively bug-free. You can find installation instructions and downloads links on the LineageOS website.

Features OnePlus 6T OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 37999 48999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 20MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

News

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

News

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

News

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

Honor 20 users in India get an update

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support

News

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support
OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch

News

OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch
OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

News

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online
TCL celebrates 3 years in India with discounts on P8-series TVs

Deals

TCL celebrates 3 years in India with discounts on P8-series TVs
Vivo iQOO Pro with 5G support launched: Price, features

News

Vivo iQOO Pro with 5G support launched: Price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest सेल के दौरान Asus के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Realme 2 Pro अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर यहां से खरीदे

BSNL का बड़ा फैसला: 22 प्रीपेड प्लान में 250 मिनट डेली की वॉयस कैपिंग लगाई

Motorola E6 Plus की लीक हुई तस्वीरों में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन

Tata Sky नए SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स कस्टमर्स को ऑफर कर रहा है 13 सेमी-एनुअल पैक

News

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support
News
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro receive official LineageOS 16 support
Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

News

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon
Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

News

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds
Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

News

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband