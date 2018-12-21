comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users
News

OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users

News

We have seen all these features in other Open Beta builds and stable updates for the OnePlus 6, 5, and 5T.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 9:25 AM IST
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple (2)

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of two new updates for it’s latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. As part of the announcement, the company is rolling out a stable version of its in-house OxygenOS skin as well as kicking things off with the first build of Open Beta. The company took to its official forums to share details about both these updates in dedicated posts.

Taking a look at the changelog attached, it seems like the company has not introduced any significant new features in both the versions. Instead, it seems to have synced the stable and Open Beta versions of OnePlus 6T with previous devices in terms of features and new changes.

Let’s talk about the changes or software additions in both the versions as detailed in the forum posts. The stable version of the operating system for the device, OxygenOS gets upgraded version 9.0.10. It brings the December 2018 Android security patch to the device along with improved Wi-Fi stability for better connection and improvements in Face Unlock. The update also claims to improve the performance of Nightscape, the special mode that OnePlus introduced for low light situations.

Moving on to the changes in the Open Beta 1 for the device, the first version brings along December 2018 Android security patch along with a toast message to inform users if parallel apps that they have set are unavailable because of data corruption.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The update also made some changes to the phone dialer by adding call history section for the incoming calls from unknown numbers. It also improved the user interface for calls and spam messages. Last but not least, the update also brought improvements to OnePlus Switch by adding support for iPhones. This means that iPhone users wanting to switch to OnePlus will be able to soon import their data to the OnePlus device without any effort.

The stable update is rolling out in an incremental manner where it reaches a very small percentage of users. This way the company can stop the rollout in case there is a hidden system crippling bug before it reaches all the devices. In case things are fine, the update will soon reach all the devices. The company urged Open Beta users to report any bugs with the help of the OnePlus community app.

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

Also Read

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

We have seen all these features in other Open Beta builds and stable updates for the OnePlus 6, 5, and 5T. It looks like the company is making sure that all its devices have almost all the features before the holiday season. It is likely that the company is preparing for the holiday season, possibly a break or feature parity before a major update such as Android Pie for OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
thumb-img
News
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

News

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany
Moto G7 series press renders leaked; different notch style displays tipped

News

Moto G7 series press renders leaked; different notch style displays tipped
Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature Google Pixel 3-like low-photography mode 'Bright Night'

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature Google Pixel 3-like low-photography mode 'Bright Night'
OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users

News

OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

हिंदी समाचार

शेयर्ड वीडियोज के लिए व्हॉट्सएप वेब को मिला Picture-in-Picture फीचर

Realme U1 पर मिल रहा है 1,500 रुपये डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे खरीदें

PUBG Mobile गेम हुआ नॉच मोबाईल के लिए ऑप्टिमाइज, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Xiaomi Redmi 6A अमेजन पर दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 में हो सकता है Google Pixel 3 की तरह ये फोटोग्राफी फीचर

News

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100
News
Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100
TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati

News

TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati
Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

News

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update
Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report

News

Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report
Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

News

Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany