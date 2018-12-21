OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users

OnePlus has just announced the rollout of two new updates for it’s latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. As part of the announcement, the company is rolling out a stable version of its in-house OxygenOS skin as well as kicking things off with the first build of Open Beta. The company took to its official forums to share details about both these updates in dedicated posts.

Taking a look at the changelog attached, it seems like the company has not introduced any significant new features in both the versions. Instead, it seems to have synced the stable and Open Beta versions of OnePlus 6T with previous devices in terms of features and new changes.

Let’s talk about the changes or software additions in both the versions as detailed in the forum posts. The stable version of the operating system for the device, OxygenOS gets upgraded version 9.0.10. It brings the December 2018 Android security patch to the device along with improved Wi-Fi stability for better connection and improvements in Face Unlock. The update also claims to improve the performance of Nightscape, the special mode that OnePlus introduced for low light situations.

Moving on to the changes in the Open Beta 1 for the device, the first version brings along December 2018 Android security patch along with a toast message to inform users if parallel apps that they have set are unavailable because of data corruption.

The update also made some changes to the phone dialer by adding call history section for the incoming calls from unknown numbers. It also improved the user interface for calls and spam messages. Last but not least, the update also brought improvements to OnePlus Switch by adding support for iPhones. This means that iPhone users wanting to switch to OnePlus will be able to soon import their data to the OnePlus device without any effort.

The stable update is rolling out in an incremental manner where it reaches a very small percentage of users. This way the company can stop the rollout in case there is a hidden system crippling bug before it reaches all the devices. In case things are fine, the update will soon reach all the devices. The company urged Open Beta users to report any bugs with the help of the OnePlus community app.

We have seen all these features in other Open Beta builds and stable updates for the OnePlus 6, 5, and 5T. It looks like the company is making sure that all its devices have almost all the features before the holiday season. It is likely that the company is preparing for the holiday season, possibly a break or feature parity before a major update such as Android Pie for OnePlus 5 and 5T users.