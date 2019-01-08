OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out with general improvements, bug fixes

Back in October last year, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 6T smartphone. Since then, the company has released a handful of updates for the latest ‘flagship killer’. Now, OnePlus has reportedly begun rolling out another update for the 6T. It’s worth mentioning that the smartphone was launched with Android 9 Pie aboard, with OxygenOS – OnePlus’ custom UI overlay – baked on top.

Bearing version number 9.0.11, the new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 6T isn’t really a major one, and doesn’t bring any new features. Even the changelog remains the same from the previous update (9.0.10) with inclusions of things like improved stability for Wi-Fi connections, enhanced face unlock performance, as well as general fixes and improvements, 91Mobiles reports. Also, the update hasn’t been announced (yet) on OnePlus’ official forums, so it’s quite possible that it’s limited to OnePlus 6T units in certain regions (including India). As is always the case with OTA rollouts, it may take a while for the update to show up for your OnePlus 6T smartphone. You can also manually check for the update under the smartphone’s settings.

Recapping on the smartphone’s features, the OnePlus 6T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with (at least) 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The ‘flagship killer’ features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a small ‘waterdrop’ notch. The display also comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, OnePlus 6T includes a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel lens up front as well, for selfies and video calls. The smartphone features all standard connectivity options, but there’s no 3.5mm audio port this time around. Backing up the whole package is a 3,700mAh battery, with support for fast-charging technology.