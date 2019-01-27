OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

Late last year, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 6T smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, waterdrop notch, and a bigger 3,700mAh battery, something that should ideally offer full day worth battery life. And while the phone does deliver enough juice to last the whole day, some users have noticed strange battery behavior over the past few days.

OnePlus 6T users have taken to Reddit to vent their frustration. However, it doesn’t seem to be a widespread issue. One of the users said that their smartphone’s battery life has been cut down to half. The user tried restricting background apps, clearing cache and updating the phone to the latest software from T-Mobile, but all of it did not help. As of now, what bug is causing the issue is unknown.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Another user mentioned that he typically used to get a screen-on time of about 6-7 hours, however, over the past couple of days, it has been cut down to about 4 hours. One of the users also mentioned that besides the battery drain, his smartphone was getting extremely hot. However, the issue was fixed after performing a factory reset, the user said.

OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue. We have reached out to the company for a quote, and will update this post as soon as we hear from them. Till then, if you are facing a similar issue, factory reset is the viable option, that might help. If you don’t want to do a factory reset, you may have live with the bug until OnePlus pushes out a fix.