OnePlus 7 360-degree renders show off the smartphone design from all possible angles

OnePlus 7 leaked renders suggest massive design change for the upcoming flagship smartphone.

  Published: March 6, 2019 8:07 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is working on its next flagship model, the OnePlus 7. While we are still a few months away from the official launch, leaks have started pouring in, and the latest is 360-degree renders that show-off the design from all possible angles. If the leak turns out to be true, here’s what to expect.

Shared by OnLeaks (in collaboration with PriceBaba), the renders show off a near edge-to-edge display without a notch. There also doesn’t seem to be any slit on top for the earpiece, which makes us believe that it may use the screen soundcasting tech where the entire display works as a speaker. We have seen a similar implementation on Oppo Find X, and LG G8 as well.

Further, it seems like the smartphone will come with dual curved edge display, just like the Samsung Galaxy S and Note series. With no notch, the smartphone employs a pop-up selfie snapper, just like the Find X and Oppo F11 Pro. The volume rocker is placed on the left, whereas the power / sleep button is on the right, and the alert slider is also seen above it. Moving on, the speaker grill and the USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom.

Turning to the back, we can see the glass panel with curved edges. And if rumors are to be believed, we may not see wireless charging feature on the OnePlus 7 too. Next, a pilled shaped triple rear camera setup can also be seen in the top half, symmetrically placed in the center. Sadly, there is no word on the camera configuration yet. Just below the camera modules, we can see the OnePlus logo.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 10GB RAM and 512GB storage. It could come with a display size of 6.5-inch. The smartphone could also include warp charge feature for fast charging, and could run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

