comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup
News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch during the second quarter of this year.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 9:02 AM IST
OnePlus 7 main

Source: OnLeaks/PriceBaba

OnePlus was widely anticipated to launch the OnePlus 7 flagship smartphone with 5G support at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week. The Chinese smartphone maker instead showed a prototype version of its 5G smartphone suggesting the OnePlus 7 will launch during the second quarter of this year. Now, the successor to OnePlus 6T has leaked in the form of 3D renders, which suggest the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera similar to the one found on Vivo NEX. These renders of the upcoming flagship appear after a live photo of a purported device claimed to be the OnePlus 7 appeared on the web.

The 3D renders of the OnePlus 7 have been released by Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name of OnLeaks on Twitter. The renders are accompanied by 360-degree video shows the device from all possible angles. The renders posted in collaboration with PriceBaba show the OnePlus 7 will feature a sleek design similar to its predecessor and sport a triple rear camera setup. The render shared by OnLeaks is in contrast to the live photo which claimed that OnePlus 7 will adopt a slider design where the selfie camera and other sensors will be hidden behind the screen.

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

The renders show that there is a vertically stacked triple camera setup on the back. There is a laser focusing module placed between the second and the third sensor of the smartphone. One of the render shows that the camera setup won’t sit flush with the device and have a small protrusion while the LED is placed outside the camera module. The pop-up selfie camera, on the other hand, seems to elevate from a housing on the top of the device and it seems to use a mechanism similar to the one seen on the Vivo V15 Pro.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and there is a tiny chin at the bottom as seen from the render. It is expected to feature in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication like its predecessor. The leaks so far suggest that OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging despite the glass back design. The right side of the smartphone is expected to feature the alert slider and power button while the volume rocker is expected to be placed on the left.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The OnePlus 7 will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a speaker grille. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC and might support Warp Charging by default. It could be the non-5G smartphone from OnePlus this year and details regarding its memory capacity remain slim at this moment.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

28990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature
thumb-img
News
Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

Editor's Pick

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

News

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

News

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

News

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

Most Popular

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup
Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here
Vivo V15 launched with pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Specifications, price

News

Vivo V15 launched with pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Specifications, price
Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions
Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Review

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

PUBG गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों की खैर नहीं, मशीन लर्निंग से ऐसे पकड़ लिए जाएंगे चीटर्स

सैमसंग के Galaxy M20 को मिलने लगा नया अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा

ACT Fibernet ने जयपुर में भी रखा कदम, तीन इंटरनेट प्लान के साथ की शुरुआत

शाओमी का दावा निकला खोखला, रेडमी Note 7 हुआ मजबूती के टेस्ट में फेल

News

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

News

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms
Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

News

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature
Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

News

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196
OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup