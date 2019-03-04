OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

OnePlus was widely anticipated to launch the OnePlus 7 flagship smartphone with 5G support at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week. The Chinese smartphone maker instead showed a prototype version of its 5G smartphone suggesting the OnePlus 7 will launch during the second quarter of this year. Now, the successor to OnePlus 6T has leaked in the form of 3D renders, which suggest the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera similar to the one found on Vivo NEX. These renders of the upcoming flagship appear after a live photo of a purported device claimed to be the OnePlus 7 appeared on the web.

The 3D renders of the OnePlus 7 have been released by Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name of OnLeaks on Twitter. The renders are accompanied by 360-degree video shows the device from all possible angles. The renders posted in collaboration with PriceBaba show the OnePlus 7 will feature a sleek design similar to its predecessor and sport a triple rear camera setup. The render shared by OnLeaks is in contrast to the live photo which claimed that OnePlus 7 will adopt a slider design where the selfie camera and other sensors will be hidden behind the screen.

The renders show that there is a vertically stacked triple camera setup on the back. There is a laser focusing module placed between the second and the third sensor of the smartphone. One of the render shows that the camera setup won’t sit flush with the device and have a small protrusion while the LED is placed outside the camera module. The pop-up selfie camera, on the other hand, seems to elevate from a housing on the top of the device and it seems to use a mechanism similar to the one seen on the Vivo V15 Pro.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and there is a tiny chin at the bottom as seen from the render. It is expected to feature in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication like its predecessor. The leaks so far suggest that OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging despite the glass back design. The right side of the smartphone is expected to feature the alert slider and power button while the volume rocker is expected to be placed on the left.

The OnePlus 7 will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a speaker grille. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC and might support Warp Charging by default. It could be the non-5G smartphone from OnePlus this year and details regarding its memory capacity remain slim at this moment.