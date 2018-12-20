Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

5G smartphones are going to be taking the lead in 2019 with several big tech giants ready to take wraps off their 5G-ready devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30, and OnePlus 7. Among the latest string of developments, an alleged image of the next OnePlus smartphone has surfaced online that is said to be either a OnePlus’ 5G phone or the OnePlus 7.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018

The picture seems to have been snapped at an internal company meeting, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau attending it. The tweet from tipster Ishan Agarwal gives a close look at the supposed upcoming smartphone. One can also see a device on the presentation slide, which is also seen laying on the desk in a red color variant. There is also a white or a grey variant on the right side of the image.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Furthermore, the rear of the smartphone is completely distinctive, which we have never seen on OnePlus smartphones, with a huge circular camera bump. The tipster asserts that “this image shows the device in the prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking.” So, we can assume that this probably is not the final version.

As of now, it is unclear if this is a OnePlus 7 or an unnamed 5G OnePlus phone. Earlier reports have claimed that the price of the 5G handset could be anywhere between $100 and $200. It is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clubbed with the X50 modem. Additionally, we might witness the same chipset in the OnePlus 7 as well, but with the 4G X24 modem instead.