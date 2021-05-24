OnePlus 7, 7T phones get OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update: What's new?

OnePlus recently released the OxygenOS 11 update to its OnePlus 7 and 7T phones. The company has now started rolling out a new update — OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 to all four 7 series phones, which brings in a number of new features and fixes. Also Read - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro stable OxygenOS 11 update brings dark mode toggle, month old security patch

But the primary inclusion is the Android security patch for May 2021. Read on to know what’s new for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro taste Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 beta update

OnePlus 7, 7T phones start receiving new OxygenOS update

As revealed via the OnePlus Forums, the smartphones have started receiving the incremental OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update. As mentioned earlier, it includes the May security patch as the main highlight in addition to other improvements. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to get OxygenOS 11 next week

It is revealed that the update will improve the system fluency, the swiping in Shelf, and the loading speed of preview images. Incoming call interface will now be shown quicker and the occasional issues with the abnormal screen while making calls will be fixed.

There will be various camera changes too. Fixes will be made for occasional mirror effect fails, issues while zooming in macro mode, and issues with some buttons while clicking photos in the Nightscape mode.

Additionally, the new OxygenOS update will improve 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Google Fi SIM card issues that fail to accept incoming calls.

It is suggested that the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro will get the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update in a phased manner via an OTA update. This means that only a limited number of people will get it eventually, following which it will be released to everyone once its ensured that there aren’t any major issues.

OnePlus 7, 7T phones OxygenOS 11 update

To recall, back in April, the OnePlus 7 smartphones got hold of the OxygenOS 11 update to enable more customisation and security features for the 2019 OnePlus devices. However, the phones didn’t get the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, which was a part of the OxygenOS 11 update.

The update brought in camera improvements, enhanced dark mode, and more changes to the OnePlus 7 phones.