OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now getting a new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update with a number of new fixes and improvements. Here's a loo at the details.

OnePlus has released a new update for the 2019 OnePlus 7 phones. The new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update brings along a number of improvements and the June Android Security patch. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

But these aren’t the only phones getting an update. The company is also releasing the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro as well. Here’s a look at all the details. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T won't get this OnePlus 9 series premium feature

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro new update

The new update for the OnePlus 7 phones brings a number of system improvements. This includes reduced power consumption and better heat management. There’s also a fix for the issue that doesn’t let users play high-resolution videos on a few video streaming platforms. The app crash issue has also been fixed. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series getting OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update: What's new coming?

There are a few changes for the camera app too. The changelog includes a fix that will resolve the issue of the blurred camera when shooting in full size. Plus, the camera stability has been improved. Additionally, the update has optimised the dial-pad UI display effect.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 will be rolled out to limited users in North America, following which it will be released in India and Europe. It will eventually reach all the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users in these regions.

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro update released too

The company has also released the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. This update is also about fixes and improvements. It also includes the May Android Security patch.

The update has improved system fluency, swiping experience of Shelf, loading speed of previewing images, 4G network, and Wi-Fi stability.

There are fixes for non-acceptance of incoming calls on Google Fi SIM, delayed incoming call UI, and abnormal display issues while making a call. The fixes also include the issue of the camera’s mirror effect failure, zooming issue in the macro mode, and issues with buttons while taking photos in the Nightscape mode.

This is also a staged rollout and will reach all users gradually.

  Published Date: July 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST

