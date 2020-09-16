OnePlus has consistently provided Open Beta updates for its existing users. And this week, it has released the new OxygenOS Open Beta version for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T users. Just like last month, the new version packs the September 2020 security patch, and along with it some improved features and bug fixes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant sale date finally announced, will cost Rs 24,999

As pointed out in this report, the changelog for the new beta update also highlights the improvements in the Game Space feature. They also have fixed some issue with the screen recorder. The Google Mobile Services package is also updated to August 2020. Also Read - OxygenOS 11 First Impressions: A work in progress

The Open Beta 18/8 update is available for OnePlus 7, 7Pro, 7T and 7T Pro users. Those who signed up with the brand for the Open Beta program will receive the new update via over the air (OTA). And those who have not signed up, they can download the software links and flash on their device. But it’s worth pointing out that beta versions are not stable and can cause issues with apps and affect performance. Which is why it’s recommended that users don’t install beta versions on devices used on a daily basis. Also Read - OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update; here’s what’s new

OnePlus is busy ramping up its mid-range lineup with new devices. But it’s good to see them equally focused on software side. Open Beta is clear promise to the user that as long as their device is eligible for support, they will get it. Beta updates are also a good indication the next OxygenOS version will come feature-packed.

OnePlus OxygenOS 11 update could offer 8K 960fps recording

According to this report, OnePlus is likely to offer 8K video recording at 960fps with the new OxygenOS version. The feature was discovered in the Android 11 (Oxygen OS 11) code lines of the phone’s camera app. We’ve mostly seen this feature with Sony Xperia and Samsung Galaxy S phones. But with OnePlus entering the flagship territory, the update is much warranted.

Having said that, offering such a significant upgrade, that too via a software update seems unlikely. After all, the Snapdragon 865 is claimed to support 960fps video recording at 720p resolution. It’s quite possible that OnePlus has added the new strings on the OS to indicate the support on upcoming devices.

