News

OnePlus 7 and 7T series gets second software update in a month

Mobiles

OnePlus is fixing bugs and some minor issues with these updates but the latest security patch is missing.

  Published: October 24, 2020 4:03 PM IST
OxygenOS-OnePlus-7T-Pro

OnePlus is proactive with its software update cycle for devices. The makes it a point that all of its phones get latest Android security patch and the bugs are fixed. But even for this brand, we are surprised to see them roll out second software in a month. These are available for the OnePlus 7/Pro and the 7T and 7T Pro users globally. Usually, phone makers offer one stable update in a month, which makes sure all the issues are fixed. But it seems the brand had come across further software problems for these models. And this has resulted in a second stable update. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked: Up to 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras

Having said that, the new build for these phones still does not come with October 2020 security patch. And we’re almost coming to the end of the month now. The build version for global and Indian variant of OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is OxygenOS 10.3.6. While the 7T and 7T Pro users are receiving 10.3.6 version in India. Also Read - OnePlus 9 may launch earlier than usual, March announcement expected

OnePlus 7, 7T series update: What’s new?

In terms of the changelog with the updates, the 7 series comes with new user assistance feature. It also optimises the power consumption of the hardware running on the phone. The update also fixes the flashback issue with third-party apps and improves system stability. For the 7T series, this update caters to a slew of improvements. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, borrows from the OnePlus 8T a lot

In addition to the issues faced by 7 and 7 Pro users, the 7T devices also get fix for messages app. And the problem with the alarm clock which does not ring in some situations. Both the changelogs for 7 series and 7T shows updated September 2020 security patch only. So, we’re not sure if OnePlus is running behind its monthly schedule by choice or was forced into it.

Android 11 update coming this year

While these phones continue to get the update, owners of last year’s OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series now have an update about Android 11 for their phones. OnePlus is releasing the Android 11 update paired with Oxygen OS 11 by the end of 2020.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 24, 2020 4:03 PM IST

