OnePlus 7 and 7T series are getting new beta update as part of the program this week. As per report, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users get open beta update 17, while those with 7T or 7T Pro get open beta update 7. The new set of open betas come less than a month after the previous versions came.

The open beta update get the same changelog for both the OnePlus series. And in addition to this, the devices get August 2020 security patch as well. The company has also included a new user assistance feature for these devices. This is available by going to Settings – Tips and Support menu.

And besides these changes, the beta update also fixes issues related to Wi-Fi connectivity and File Manager folder. For users in India, the Messages app gets optimised to show all chats of one person in the same card.

Those who signed up with the brand for the Open Beta program will receive the new update via over the air (OTA). And those who have not signed up, they can download the software links and flash on their device. But it’s worth pointing out that beta versions are not stable and can cause issues with apps and affect performance. Which is why it’s recommended that users don’t install beta versions on devices used on a daily basis.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Buds support

Few days back, OnePlus pushed new Oxygen OS update for the 7 series. The update brings support for OnePlus Buds, which recently launched in the country. The company recently rolled out an update for the 6 and 6T, which added support for OnePlus Buds.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T launched in 2019 with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Few weeks back, the brand launched its latest and more affordable OnePlus Nord in India and other countries. This is the cheapest 5G phone in the market.

