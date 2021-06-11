OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11’s Open Beta 5 to the OnePlus 7 and the 7T phones globally. This is also the last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta the company is releasing for the four smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T won't get this OnePlus 9 series premium feature

The beta update brings forward a number of improvements, along with the Android Security Patch level to May 2021. Here's a look at what new is coming.

OnePlus 7, 7T devices getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 5

The update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 T Pro will reduce battery consumption in certain unnamed scenarios and fixes a number of known issues to improve system stability.

It also improves the compatibility of various third-party apps on Android 11 with the OnePlus 7 smartphones. There are also improvements for the overall app stability.

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 5 also improves the Wi-Fi connection stability and fixes the issue wherein users aren’t able to answer calls via the Google Fi app. The overall loading speed for the Gallery app has also been improved.

OnePlus’ Shelf feature has seen enhancements in the overall frame rate and animation performance. As specified earlier, there’s also the Android security patch level to May 2021.

The new build is reaching all the OnePlus 7 and 7T phones as part of an OTA update.

The blog post, which has announced the same, also provides people a way to roll back to a stable build: version, OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 (which was released recently or the OnePlus 7, 7T phones) in case they no more want to stick to the beta version. For this, it is advised that people should back up their data.

To recall, recently OnePlus introduced the Android June Security Patch to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Besides the monthly security update, the update includes a few improvements and bug fixes.

The update has started rolling out to users in India as an incremental one.