OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

It appears OnePlus 7 will indeed feature a pop-up selfie camera and there are no two ways about it. The company is likely to launch the OnePlus 6T successor in May, and so far we have seen many leaks about it. One of the 3D render and a 360 degree video detailed the phone in full glory. Now, there is another leak on the block, but this time it is claimed to be an official render of the upcoming OnePlus 7’s case.

The case render of alleged OnePlus 7 flagship again shows the cut-out for pop-up selfie camera, and primary triple-rear cameras to be arranged similarly as the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Since there is no cut-out for fingerprint sensor, it is likely to include same in-display sensor as the OnePlus 6T.

Previous, renders of the alleged OnePlus 7 did reveal a near edge-to-edge display without a notch and pop-selfie camera. It was also tipped that OnePlus might use the screen soundcasting tech where the entire display works as a speaker. Additionally, for the first time we could see dual curved edge display, just like the Samsung flagship smartphones.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it is not including wireless charging on the OnePlus 7, but there is strong hint of first truly wireless headphones. Talking about rumored specifications, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with an octa-core CPU, something that the company has already confirmed. It is likely to feature up to 12GB of RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage options.

On the front, OnePlus 7 is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. In the photography department, the smartphone could use a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 20-megapixel sensor and the third, a 16-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, you might get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper. For battery, it is likely to get upgraded to 4,000mAh battery with 44W warp charging.