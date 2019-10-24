OnePlus has rolled out a new version of OxygenOS Open Beta build for its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. OnePlus shared a detailed changelog of the update giving us an overview of all the changes. The OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 will be released next week as it is still addressing an issue. The new software update brings along several bug fixes. Read on to know more about the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 7 series.

The update fixes the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint, and the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade. It also resolves the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection, and improves system stability. It optimizes the visual effects of the permission’s pop-up window as well as the black and white screen issues with some apps.

The latest Open Beta builds also adds the “Raise to lower the ringtone” feature in Sounds and Vibration for incoming calls. The company has also enabled the efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts. OnePlus has also expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches, and optimized the message sorting feature by verification code. The OnePlus 7 series now also offers support for the transfer of iPhone data through iCloud.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The phone maker has also added The Weather Channel as a data source for better weather data. Besides, OnePlus has always suggested that Open Betas are not stable, since these are early builds and is mostly meant to test out bugs before the final stable update. If users want the most stable software then they should not install this on their smartphone. To recall, the OnePlus 7 series was launched with a starting price label of Rs 32,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh