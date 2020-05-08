OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

OnePlus has pushed the OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones with April 2020 security patch and more optimizations. The roll out information was reported by Reddit users on Thursday saying that the update comes with a number of features including the added recording icon. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 13 OTA update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones should be rolled out to all users who enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program. You can also get this downloaded directly from Oxygen Updater as well. Also Read - OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

As noted in the OnePlus official changelog, the Open Beta update for both OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones are adding April 2020 security patch along with some regular system optimizations, fixes for known issues and improved system stability and tweaks. You can check out the full changelog below (via 9to5Google). Also Read - Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

System

-Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

-Added the missing recording icon in call screen

-Updated Android security patch to 2020.04

-Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone

-Added the ringing duration info for missed calls

-Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera

-Added a feature that can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality

Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out the Android 10 open beta 2 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. It also brought the latest software with Android security patch for the month of April. It improved system stability and fixed general bugs, as per the changelog shared by OnePlus.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

