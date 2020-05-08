comscore OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update
News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

News

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 13 OTA update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones should be rolled out to all users who enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 12:38 PM IST
oneplus-7-first-impressions-bgr-2

OnePlus has pushed the OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones with April 2020 security patch and more optimizations. The roll out information was reported by Reddit users on Thursday saying that the update comes with a number of features including the added recording icon. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 13 OTA update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones should be rolled out to all users who enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program. You can also get this downloaded directly from Oxygen Updater as well. Also Read - OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

As noted in the OnePlus official changelog, the Open Beta update for both OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones are adding April 2020 security patch along with some regular system optimizations, fixes for known issues and improved system stability and tweaks. You can check out the full changelog below (via 9to5Google). Also Read - Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

System
-Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
-Added the missing recording icon in call screen
-Updated Android security patch to 2020.04
-Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone
-Added the ringing duration info for missed calls
-Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera
-Added a feature that can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out the Android 10 open beta 2 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. It also brought the latest software with Android security patch for the month of April. It improved system stability and fixed general bugs, as per the changelog shared by OnePlus.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 12:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 12:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update
OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue

News

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue
Best Mobile Phone Under 40000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 40000 in India
Best Mobile Phone with 8GB RAM

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with 8GB RAM
Best Smartphone under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro: शाओमी या वनप्लस, किसके स्मार्टफोन में है कितना दम

Xiaomi 11 मई को लॉन्च करेगा ये न्यू वाटर प्यूरीफायर, होंगे ये खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 भारत में 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Box, किसी भी टीवी को बना देगा Smart TV

Xiaomi Mi 10 Live Update: 108 MP कैमरा के साथ Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs