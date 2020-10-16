OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update coming soon

OnePlus just released the OnePlus 8T in India, thereby making it the first phone to ship with Android 11 out of the box. Prior to the launch, it released Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones. While these phones continue to get the update, owners of last year’s OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series now have a confirmation on their due. OnePlus is releasing the Android 11 update by the end of 2020. Also Read - OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

A OnePlus spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority about the release timeline for the Android 11 update on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. Contrary to the rumors, OnePlus is aiming to start releasing the update by December 2020. There’s no specific date for the rollout yet. Hence, it could be the last few weeks of December for the first batches to start getting the update. Also Read - OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Nonetheless, for a year-old flagship, getting the Android 11 update just around the New Year is a great deal. Sadly, buyers of the OnePlus Nord are yet to get any clarity on their due. OnePlus is yet to announce any rollout period or timeline for the Android 11 rollout on the OnePlus Nord. Given that the Nord is the more affordable lineup, OnePlus could take a lot of time to deliver these updates. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Beyond the Nord series, OnePlus also has to release the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These phones will get Oxygen OS 11 as the last OS upgrade. Given the existing release timelines, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 could receive the updates by March or April 2021.

OnePlus 7T series still selling online

The OnePlus 7T series from last year is still on sale on various e-commerce websites. The 256GB variant of the OnePlus 7T is selling at Rs 37,999 while the 256GB OnePlus 7T Pro is selling at a price of Rs 43,999. The Pro comes with an unintrusive Curved AMOLED display thanks to its pop-up camera mechanism. The 7T and 7T Pro get triple cameras, with the Pro having a 3X optical zoom.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has also reduced the prices of the OnePlus 8. The base 6GB RAM variant is now retailing at a price of Rs 39,999. If you are willing to spend more, the OnePlus 8T starts at Rs 42,999 with some substantial upgrades over the regular model.

