comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 CAD renders leak online without pop-up camera, may offer OnePlus 6T design
News

OnePlus 7 CAD renders leak online without pop-up camera, may offer OnePlus 6T design

News

The OnePlus 7 might come with a dual rear camera setup and offer a notched display. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature triple cameras at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 8:35 AM IST
OnePlus 7

Rumors are rife that a new OnePlus smartphone will arrive next month, which could be OnePlus 7. Last month, the CAD renders of the alleged OnePlus 7 surfaced online, which showed a pop-up selfie camera, eliminating the need for the notch. The renders also suggested that the upcoming OnePlus handset may offer a triple rear camera setup. Now, the latest CAD renders (leaked by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba) show a completely different design, similar to that on the OnePlus 6. A few reports suggest that the previously leaked renders could be the “Pro” version of the OnePlus 7 and the latest one is the standard variant.

The newly leaked renders of the device look identical to the OnePlus 6T smartphone, with a waterdrop notch display. Instead of the triple camera setup, there could be a dual camera system at the back of the phone. Also, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, which further suggests that there might be an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the notch will house the front-facing camera. Additionally, the addition of the notch will also reduce some screen real estate experience.

The Chinese company is said to launch its upcoming smartphones on May 14. Apart from the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is also expected to launch a 5G-compatible phone this year. Besides, the devices might run Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Oxygen OS skin on top. The “Pro” variant is likely to house Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 10GB RAM. The device is said to carry model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915 and GM1915.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

As for the triple camera setup, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third camera. The setup might be placed vertically, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The front camera could use a 32-megapixel sensor, as per previous leaks and rumors. Separately, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau is likely to announce the launch of a new OnePlus device on April 17.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 8:35 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support
News
Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support
OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens

News

OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store

News

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

Sony is celebrating anniversary with a free God of War PlayStation gift

Gaming

Sony is celebrating anniversary with a free God of War PlayStation gift

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support

OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens

News

OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OpenBeta 30 and OpenBeta 28

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OpenBeta 30 and OpenBeta 28
Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

News

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
OnePlus 7 case renders leak ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 case renders leak ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

Galaxy A सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन ने इंडियन मोबाइल फोन मार्केट में करवाई Samsung की वापसी, मात्र 40 दिनों में बेचे इतने फोन्स

Jio TV ऐप को मिला ये अपडेट, अब चैटिंग करते हुए Live Tv देख पाएंगे यूजर्स

21 अप्रैल से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Thomson TV सेल, 10 हजार रुपये तक का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Saregama ने 3 हजार प्री-लोडिड गानों के साथ लॉन्च किया Carvaan Go स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support
News
Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support
OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens

News

OnePlus 7 renders leaked without pop-up camera, triple lens
Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store

News

Google starts Android update roll out via Play Store
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch