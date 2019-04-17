OnePlus 7 CAD renders leak online without pop-up camera, may offer OnePlus 6T design

Rumors are rife that a new OnePlus smartphone will arrive next month, which could be OnePlus 7. Last month, the CAD renders of the alleged OnePlus 7 surfaced online, which showed a pop-up selfie camera, eliminating the need for the notch. The renders also suggested that the upcoming OnePlus handset may offer a triple rear camera setup. Now, the latest CAD renders (leaked by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba) show a completely different design, similar to that on the OnePlus 6. A few reports suggest that the previously leaked renders could be the “Pro” version of the OnePlus 7 and the latest one is the standard variant.

The newly leaked renders of the device look identical to the OnePlus 6T smartphone, with a waterdrop notch display. Instead of the triple camera setup, there could be a dual camera system at the back of the phone. Also, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, which further suggests that there might be an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the notch will house the front-facing camera. Additionally, the addition of the notch will also reduce some screen real estate experience.

Here comes your 1st look at what I guess may likely be launched as the regular #OnePlus7 (rebranded #OnePlus6T 5G?), alongside with what now appears to be the #OnePlus7PRO I unveiled earlier. 360° video + 7K renders + dimension on behalf of @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/yxBqhCMPif pic.twitter.com/Gx2IdLKul7 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2019

The Chinese company is said to launch its upcoming smartphones on May 14. Apart from the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is also expected to launch a 5G-compatible phone this year. Besides, the devices might run Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Oxygen OS skin on top. The “Pro” variant is likely to house Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 10GB RAM. The device is said to carry model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915 and GM1915.

As for the triple camera setup, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third camera. The setup might be placed vertically, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The front camera could use a 32-megapixel sensor, as per previous leaks and rumors. Separately, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau is likely to announce the launch of a new OnePlus device on April 17.