OnePlus has just announced the launch of its new Amazon Alexa Skill. As part of the launch of the Alexa Skill, OnePlus is also launching a Quiz contest for its fans. According to the announcement, the Alexa Skill invokes a quiz with three questions each day. As part of the contest, fans will get a chance to win a number of prizes including a new OnePlus 7. The details about the quiz revealed that the contest will go on till June 30, 2019. If you want to win the prizes then you need to provide seven correct answers until June 30.

The company revealed that lucky fans can win a new smartphone and a OnePlus 7 series jersey. Other prizes also include a one-year free screen replacement offer for each newly purchased OnePlus 7 smartphone. It is worth noting that we are only referring to OnePlus 7 instead of the 7 Pro. OnePlus stated that its fans can access the skill from any Amazon Alexa-powered devices. This includes the Amazon Echo Plus, Echo, Echo Spot, Echo Dot, and the new Echo Show. In addition to this, users can also access the skill from their Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS devices.

Enabling the Amazon Alexa Skill to win OnePlus 7

Before getting started, Amazon users need to enable the OnePlus Skill with the help of their Alexa app. After enabling the Skill, users can invoke the quiz by simply saying “Alexa, Open OnePlus”. However, to double check things, Alexa will prompt users to say “Start the quiz” to get started instead of starting automatically. Once the quiz starts, OnePlus fans can just sit back and answer the questions.

This new Amazon Alexa skill comes weeks after the company launched its latest flagship smartphone series. As part of the lineup, the company has launched two devices, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7. The announcement of the skill also comes just a day after the company revealed its 7 Pro Almond color variant. To recap, the 7 Pro is the top of the line smartphone with the impressive Fluid AMOLED panel, up to 90Hz, and 6.67-inch size. Both the devices in the lineup come with Snapdragon 855 Soc with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.