comscore Amazon Alexa OnePlus 7 Skill, quiz contest, details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill with a quiz contest
News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill with a quiz contest

News

OnePlus stated that its fans can access the skill from any Amazon Alexa-powered devices. This includes the Amazon Echo Plus, Echo, Echo Spot, Echo Dot, and the new Echo Show. In addition to this, users can also access the skill from their Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS devices.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 3:08 PM IST
OnePlus 7

OnePlus has just announced the launch of its new Amazon Alexa Skill. As part of the launch of the Alexa Skill, OnePlus is also launching a Quiz contest for its fans. According to the announcement, the Alexa Skill invokes a quiz with three questions each day. As part of the contest, fans will get a chance to win a number of prizes including a new OnePlus 7. The details about the quiz revealed that the contest will go on till June 30, 2019. If you want to win the prizes then you need to provide seven correct answers until June 30.

The company revealed that lucky fans can win a new smartphone and a OnePlus 7 series jersey. Other prizes also include a one-year free screen replacement offer for each newly purchased OnePlus 7 smartphone. It is worth noting that we are only referring to OnePlus 7 instead of the 7 Pro. OnePlus stated that its fans can access the skill from any Amazon Alexa-powered devices. This includes the Amazon Echo Plus, Echo, Echo Spot, Echo Dot, and the new Echo Show. In addition to this, users can also access the skill from their Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS devices.

Enabling the Amazon Alexa Skill to win OnePlus 7

Before getting started, Amazon users need to enable the OnePlus Skill with the help of their Alexa app. After enabling the Skill, users can invoke the quiz by simply saying “Alexa, Open OnePlus”. However, to double check things, Alexa will prompt users to say “Start the quiz” to get started instead of starting automatically. Once the quiz starts, OnePlus fans can just sit back and answer the questions.

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

This new Amazon Alexa skill comes weeks after the company launched its latest flagship smartphone series. As part of the lineup, the company has launched two devices, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7. The announcement of the skill also comes just a day after the company revealed its 7 Pro Almond color variant. To recap, the 7 Pro is the top of the line smartphone with the impressive Fluid AMOLED panel, up to 90Hz, and 6.67-inch size. Both the devices in the lineup come with Snapdragon 855 Soc with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 3:08 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
News
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

News

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Deals

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut
Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A1K और Oppo A5s स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3 : कलर डिस्प्ले और बड़ी बैटरी के साथ ये फीचर्स भी हैं खास

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: क्या है Quick Scope Switch फीचर, इसे एक्टिवेट कर आप बन सकते हैं PUBG एक्सपर्ट

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale का आज तीसरा दिन: Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3 हजार रुपये का एडिशनल डिस्काउंट

News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
News
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera
Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery

News

Apple iPhone XR successor to feature bigger battery