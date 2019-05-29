comscore
OnePlus 7 first sale on June 4: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications, features

The base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will cost you Rs 37,999.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 4:26 PM IST
OnePlus 7

The latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones made their global debut around two weeks back. The OnePlus 7 Pro, which is a more expensive variant, has already gone on sale via Amazon India. Now, the company has revealed that the standard OnePlus 7 device will go on sale on June 4 via the same e-commerce website. Customers can also register with OnePlus‘ online store.

OnePlus 7 price in India, offers

Amazon India has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7 smartphone, where the Notify Me’ option is live. As for the pricing, the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will cost you Rs 37,999. Talking about the offers, on the purchase of OnePlus 7, Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299.

You can get the same plan at an effective price of Rs 149. With this plan, Jio users will get 3GB 4G data on a daily basis, which will valid for 28 days. This also includes unlimited voice calls, SMS and free access to the company’s exclusive apps. Reliance Jio is also offering additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Additionally, one can get the 6GB RAM variant in Mirror Grey color variant and the 8GB RAM model in both Mirror Grey and Red color variants. Notably, the Red color variant of the OnePlus 7 has been launched only two markets, including India and China. Interested buyers can get the device via Amazon India, OnePlus Online Store, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and via other offline retailers like MyJio stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital Outlets.

OnePlus 7 features, specifications

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the standard version comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display with full HD+ resolution. At the back, there are two cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies and videos, OnePlus has added a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus 7 device is backed by a small 3,700mAh battery. It will ship with Android 9 Pie.

