OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS 9.5.5 update; improves camera and adds May security patch

OnePlus 7's OxygenOS update brings security patch for the month of May. The update also brings camera features that were pushed to OnePlus 7 Pro earlier.

  Published: June 12, 2019 9:16 AM IST
OnePlus 7 is getting a new software update that brings May security patch to the smartphone. OnePlus is taking dual flagship approach this year. It has a premium flagship in the form of OnePlus 7 Pro while OnePlus 7 is the affordable flagship. OnePlus 7 has already received its first OTA update in the form of OxygenOS 9.5.4. OnePlus 7 is now getting OxygenOS 9.5.5 update in the form of an incremental roll out. The OxygenOS 9.5.4 update brought features like Fnatic gaming mode and DC dimming. It also improved the camera and fixed known issues. The new update for OnePlus 7 improves the security level of the device.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 7, with model number GM1901, is reportedly getting the OTA update. The OxygenOS 9.5.5 update comes with build tag GM57AA, and is a 125MB download. The update brings general bug fixes and improvements to the smartphone. It also brings security patch for the month of May. The May security patch is being pushed extensively by smartphone makers. Samsung and Huawei have also updated their devices with May security patch.

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

According to Android Bulletin, the May security patch brings fix for a critical vulnerability. This media framework vulnerability could be triggered by a remote attacker to take control of your device. Google rates the vulnerability as critical and OEMs are racing to patch their devices. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is still stuck on April security patch.

Apart from security, OnePlus 7 is also getting camera enhancements with this update. The OxygenOS 9.5.5 for OnePlus 7 improves overall contract and color performance. The changelog notes that OnePlus has also improved accuracy and stability of autofocus system. In Nightscape, OnePlus has updated software to produce better color and clarity. In case of extreme low light scenario, the Nightscape mode will improve brightness and clarity.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

To recall, OnePlus 7 is the successor to OnePlus 6T priced at Rs 32,999. The base model of the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999 on Amazon India. OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. It features a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is an under display fingerprint sensor and 3,700mAh battery.

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 9:16 AM IST

