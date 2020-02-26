OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

A week back, OnePlus pushed out the OxygenOS Open Beta version 9 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices globally, and now the same update is been pushed for OnePlus 7 devices as well. The update brings several changes to the software in addition to the month-old January 2020 security patch, just like OnePlus 7 Pro’s update. OnePlus noted about the update on its community forum.

In terms of changelog. the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 7 brings a number of fixes along with the January 2020 security patch, Zen Mode 1.5 and more. The update also fixes the weather app crashing issue and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app.

Last week, the Chinese company rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta version 9 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices with similar changes. The update was focused on improving the system stability of the device and fixed a few general bugs. It brought enchantments to the one-handed usage in the phone dialer application of the device.

Open Beta updates are like public beta builds by OnePlus, where the company tests out new features for its supported devices. Once the company is done with testing the new feature additions or under-the-hood improvements. It merges the changes to the stable update. The company usually releases one new Open Beta build every two weeks.

Features OnePlus 7 Price 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,700mAh

