OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

Popular tipster @OnLeaks shared 360-degree renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone. These renders revealed that the phone would be equipped with a notch-less display, a pop-up selfie camera, and a rear-mounted triple camera module. Today, a Weibo user has shared an alleged leaked photo of the OnePlus 7. Though this image was almost immediately taken down, it was then shared on Twitter, True-Tech reports. Needless to say, the leaked image of the OnePlus 7 stays true to rumors by featuring a pop-out selfie shooter, and a notch-less screen.

The leaked image reveals that the OnePlus 7 will be sporting a design that’s quite similar to Vivo NEX, the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro, and the upcoming Oppo F11 Pro. All these smartphones are equipped with a pop-up selfie snapper. The OnePlus 7 can also be seen sporting very slim bezels around the screen. It goes without saying that the phone will be delivering over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The facial recognition setup of the OxygenOS can be also seen on the screen of the device.

OnePlus 7 rumored specifications, features

According to previous leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 7 will be measuring 162.6x76x8.8mm in dimensions. The thickness of the phone will increase to 9.7mm at the triple camera bump on the rear. It will be arriving with a 6.5-inch display that will produce full HD+ resolution. Like the OnePlus 6T, its successor too will be featuring an in-display fingerprint reader.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

As you would expect from a 2019 flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 is also expected to be fueled by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The chipset will be paired with a minimum of 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it is working on a 5G phone, but the OnePlus 7 won’t be a 5G-ready phone. It may support faster charging than the predecessor, but may not carry support for wireless charging.