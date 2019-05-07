OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch; new OnePlus 7 Pro variant leaks

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will go official next week. While the leaks so far have been centered around the Pro variant, we now have more information about the OnePlus 7 as well. After a leak claimed that OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 in India, now the price of OnePlus 7 has leaked as well. Ahead of its official launch, the OnePlus 7 was listed on an Indian online store, revealing some of the key specifications and price of the smartphone. The listing claims that OnePlus 7 will start at Rs 38,990 for the base model. If it turns out true then the smartphone is getting a price hike of less than Rs 1,000 over its predecessor, the OnePlus 6T.

The price listed on the Indian store is for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The OnePlus 6T was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 and at Rs 38,990, the OnePlus 7 could become a convincing upgrade for existing users. While the price for the base model is listed, there is no mention of the price or availability of other storage variants. It is important to note that OnePlus smartphones are available online via company’s own e-store and Amazon India. Alongside the listing for OnePlus 7, the Indian store has also listed the pricing for OnePlus 7 Pro, reports GizmoChina.

The listing shows the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 45,990 while the 10GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will be priced at Rs 51,990. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had recently claimed that OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. He added that 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will be priced at Rs 52,999 while the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will retail for Rs 57,999. This is the first time that we are seeing details about these storage variants.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

OnePlus is focused on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. It will come in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond color options.

OnePlus 7 features, specifications

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor. It will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. It will have dual rear camera setup and the front camera will housed inside the notch. It will pack a larger 4,150mAh battery and support 30W Warp charge. Both the devices are expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.