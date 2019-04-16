OnePlus 7 launch details likely to be revealed on April 17; CEO Pete Lau teases

OnePlus 7 has been in the rumor mills for quite sometime now, and this time the Chinese company is said to launch as many as three smartphone variants. Rumors hint that OnePlus may launch its latest OnePlus 7 smartphone on May 14. Now, the company’s CEO Pete Lau in his latest tweet hinted that a new OnePlus device might arrive soon. It is likely to announce the launch of it on April 17.

In a tweet, Pete Lau said, “I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device — check back to see my post this Wednesday”. There is a possibility that OnePlus might be planning to soon unveil the widely rumored OnePlus 7 smartphone. This year OnePlus is said to launch OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and a 5G-compatible OnePlus phone.

While we wait for OnePlus to reveal its launch plans for the OnePlus 7, the rumor mills have been abuzz with leaks about the upcoming flagship device. If they are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus device is likely to house Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage option. A bunch of leaks suggested that the company will add a triple-camera setup at the back. We might also get to see a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, which will eliminate the need for the notch on the display.

There could be a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor in the rear camera setup. Reports claim that the handset may bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 7 is said to run Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.