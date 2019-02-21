OnePlus 7 with no notch again leaks out on the internet

New information on the internet seems to indicate that another image of the next flagship from China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has leaked out on the internet. Similar to the previous image that leaked on the internet for alleged OnePlus 7 just days ago, this one also does not come with the notch. This likely hints that the company has either gone the motorized pop-up way, the manual slider or even the motorized slider way to remove the notch on the front of the device. In addition to this, similar to the previous image, this also showcases the usual OxygenOS icons on the front.

The image of the alleged OnePlus 7 was posted on Twitter by the user with handle @Steven_Sbw, a “digital blogger” from China. The image of the device also appears to be from China as we can see the app icons for WeChat and Weibo, popular messaging and services, and social media platforms from China. Carefully observing, we can see two buttons on the right side of the device a single button on the left side of the device, a layout similar to the current OnePlus flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 6T.

We can also see a slight chin at the bottom of the display though we are not really sure if it has been reduced in size or if it remains the same. It is worth noting that the previous image for the device was also shared by the same Twitter user. As previously reported, there is no other leak regarding the device except this so we are not really certain if the information is correct. Though, almost all leaks come with this uncertainty.

As previously reported, OnePlus is planning to showcase a prototype for its 5G model at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. We are unclear if the leaked device is the same prototype or if this is the regular non-5G variant of the device. The company has already revealed that it is planning to launch two device lineups, the regular OnePlus flagship and a separate one which is 5G capable.