OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Over the past couple of weeks, the rumor mill has been buzzing with leaks related to the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7. We have come across the rumored specifications and features of the smartphone, and have also seen the 360-degree renders revealing its full design. Now, an online retailer in UK jumped the gun to list the smartphone, spilling beans over specifications.

The OnePlus 7 listed on GizTop shows the front of the smartphone with an edge-to-edge display, devoid of any notch. As reported earlier, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a pop-up selfie snapper. There is one small discrepancy here – the previous renders hinted at volume buttons on the left, and power button and alert slider on the right. However, the alert slider is not visible in the listing image.

Talking about specifications, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with an octa-core CPU, something that the company has already confirmed. Now, just like the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the OnePlus 7 is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage options. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, but the listing does not hint anything about the resolution. After all these years, we would love to see an upgrade in the display resolution from full HD+ to QHD+.

In the photography department, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, out of which one will be a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 20-megapixel sensor and the third, a 16-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, you’ll get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper.

Moreover, the listing also reveals a 4,000mAh battery with 44W dash charging tech. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any support for wireless charging. In the software department, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.