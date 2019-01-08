comscore
Upcoming OnePlus device may sport UFS 3.0 storage with read and write speeds of over 1,800Mbps

The comparison with UFS 2.1 also shows significant improvement when it comes to the speed for Random Read or Write on the storage.

A new leak has surfaced on the internet indicating that the next device by OnePlus may come with significantly improved storage technology. According to the latest information, the device is likely to come with UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 which is the latest standard developed by JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. UFS 3.0 is technically not the latest thing in the world of technology as this version was finalized on January 30 last year but we have not seen any device come with this technology. Currently, OnePlus devices including the latest OnePlus 6T comes with UFS 2.1.

This information was revealed by leaker IceUniverse on his Twitter account. As part of the leak, the leaker also added a screenshot of a benchmark of UFS 3.0 indicating what we can expect from the latest storage standard in smartphones. According to the screenshot, the storage benchmarks indicate sequential read and write rates to be more than 1,800 Mbps. To provide exact numbers, the sequential read speed is 2,279 Mbps and the write speed is 1,801 Mbps.

The speeds on the leaked benchmark show a significant improvement when compared to speeds on UFS 2.1. According to a report by GSMArena, the sequential read speed on UFS 2.1 equipped OnePlus 6T is 734 Mbps and the sequential write speed on the device is 203 Mbps. This means that the upcoming device by the company may have more than double read and write speeds.

The comparison also shows significant improvement when it comes to the speed for Random Read or Write on the storage. For instance, UFS 3.0 scores 146 Mbps and 137 Mbps while the UFS 2.1 shows 138 Mbps and 21 Mbps when it comes to Read and Write speeds on the storage. In addition to this, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is also rumored to come with UFS 3.0 storage.

