comscore OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue on sale from July 15; price, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, specifications, and more
News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, specifications, and more

News

OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a second 5-megapixel sensor on the back.

  • Published: July 8, 2019 8:53 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue

OnePlus India has just shared new information about its latest OnePlus 7 smartphone. As per the information, the company will roll out the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue edition for sale on Amazon India. Interested buyers who have been holding on for this can head to Amazon on July 15, 2019, to make the purchase. The company shared this information in a tweet on its official Twitter handle. OnePlus also revealed that it will launch the Mirror Blue variant for the OnePlus 7 as part of Prime Day.

If you are from the forgetful lot then you can head over to the Amazon landing page and select the “Notify Me” button. This will ensure that Amazon India will send you an email reminding you about the sale of the smartphone. The landing page also revealed the specifications and the price of the new Mirror Blue variant. As per the information, OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company seems to have priced this variant at Rs 32,999, which is in line with other variants of the smartphone.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Specifications

The China-based smartphone maker first launched the OnePlus 7 Series back in May 2019. As part of the launch, the company revealed two smartphones in the market, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. Spiritually the OnePlus 7 Pro is a successor to the OnePlus 6T both in terms of the design as well as the target audience. At launch, the company rolled out two different storage and RAM variants of the OnePlus 7. The base model, the one that will sport the Mirror blue finish sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top of the line variant features an 8 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

OnePlus 7 Series devices do not come with any facility to expand the storage after purchase. It comes with a 6.41-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a second 5-megapixel sensor on the back. The front side of the device features a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the notch. Last but not least, OnePlus 7 features an under display fingerprint sensor and 3,700mAh battery.

Features OnePlus 7
Price 32999
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 8, 2019 8:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi files a patent for periscope lens in China
thumb-img
Gaming
List of places PUBG is banned
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update
thumb-img
News
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
News
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

News

Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications

Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

News

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile का Season 8 Beta वर्जन हुआ रिलीज, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Paytm Postpaid Offer: 37 दिनों के लिए बिना ब्याज मिलेगा क्रेडिट, ऐसे करें रजिस्टर

Oraimo Studio H66D Review: ट्रैवलिंग का एक बेहतर साथी

Huawei के फाउंडर का दावा, हमारा Hongmeng ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम Android और macOS से होगा ज्यादा फास्ट

Google Pixel 4 के बैक में 16-Megapixel Telephoto Lens के साथ हो सकता है फ्रंट इंफ्रारेड कैमरा

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
News
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

News

Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more
Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more
Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA
Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20-series Alpha Sale announced