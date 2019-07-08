OnePlus India has just shared new information about its latest OnePlus 7 smartphone. As per the information, the company will roll out the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue edition for sale on Amazon India. Interested buyers who have been holding on for this can head to Amazon on July 15, 2019, to make the purchase. The company shared this information in a tweet on its official Twitter handle. OnePlus also revealed that it will launch the Mirror Blue variant for the OnePlus 7 as part of Prime Day.

If you are from the forgetful lot then you can head over to the Amazon landing page and select the “Notify Me” button. This will ensure that Amazon India will send you an email reminding you about the sale of the smartphone. The landing page also revealed the specifications and the price of the new Mirror Blue variant. As per the information, OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company seems to have priced this variant at Rs 32,999, which is in line with other variants of the smartphone.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Specifications

The China-based smartphone maker first launched the OnePlus 7 Series back in May 2019. As part of the launch, the company revealed two smartphones in the market, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. Spiritually the OnePlus 7 Pro is a successor to the OnePlus 6T both in terms of the design as well as the target audience. At launch, the company rolled out two different storage and RAM variants of the OnePlus 7. The base model, the one that will sport the Mirror blue finish sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top of the line variant features an 8 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A new baby joins the family 👶 The #OnePlus7MirrorBlue drops on the 15th of July on @AmazonIN Get notified here 👉https://t.co/wUCvyaBS7c pic.twitter.com/Naw5RHUHKH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2019

OnePlus 7 Series devices do not come with any facility to expand the storage after purchase. It comes with a 6.41-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a second 5-megapixel sensor on the back. The front side of the device features a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the notch. Last but not least, OnePlus 7 features an under display fingerprint sensor and 3,700mAh battery.

