OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant now available via Amazon India: Price, Specifications and Offers

The Mirror Blue finish is the third color option for OnePlus 7, which is already available in Red and Mirror Grey finish. It is available for sale via Amazon India starting today.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue

OnePlus 7 is now available in Mirror Blue color variant as well in India. The new color variant of the smartphone is available as part of Amazon India’s Prime Day 2019. The variant joins the Mirror Grey and Red color variants available in the country. This is the third addition in terms of finish to the OnePlus 7. With the new color, OnePlus is not raising the price or changing any specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus 7: Price of Mirror Blue variant and offers

The Mirror Blue variant of OnePlus 7 is available only in one storage variant. The smartphone itself is being offered only in two storage variants. The Mirror Blue finish is available only with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage comes in Mirror Grey and Red colors. The 6GB RAM variant in Mirror Blue finish is available for Rs 32,999.

There is up to Rs 10,400 off on exchange and no cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. There is also 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card and EMI transactions. Prime customers get 5 percent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Other offers include up to Rs 1,100 cashback on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges.

OnePlus 7: Specifications and Features

With OnePlus 7, OnePlus is sending a clear message that it wants to be the leader in India’s mid-range premium smartphone segment. While its predecessor launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999, the new model is not only cheaper but also brings better specifications. It is identical to OnePlus 6T in terms of design. There is glass sandwich design with metal frame and glass back. It sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that get a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera featuring f/1.7 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

