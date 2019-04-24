OnePlus 7 'Notify Me' listing goes live on Amazon India ahead of May 14 launch

On Tuesday, OnePlus finally revealed the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series. The anticipated OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15PM IST.

Till date, all OnePlus smartphones have been exclusive to Amazon in India. Now, the e-commerce website has also put an official listing, the ‘Notify Me’ page, for the OnePlus 7 series launch for May 14. OnePlus has also entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend. These will be available from 10:00AM IST on April 25 via the OnePlus India website. The early tickets/vouchers will cost Rs 999 in India like last year.

The Chinese company is teasing the OnePlus 7 series with a tagline “Go beyond the speed.” CEO Pete Lau recently spoke to The Verge and confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience and new display tech. The company has also hinted that the next-generation OnePlus device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO confirmed via Twitter that “Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology.”

A few renders have already dropped hinting at what could be the possible design of the OnePlus phones. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the OnePlus 7 Pro might feature a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup could include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto sensor (3x zoom), and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. There is also likely to be up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage option. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 could remain same as the OnePlus 6T with waterdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup. Although, the specifications upgrade is definitely on the cards.