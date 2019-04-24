comscore
OnePlus 7 'Notify Me' listing goes live on Amazon India ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus has also entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend. These will be available from 10:00AM IST on April 25 via the OnePlus India website. The early tickets/ vouchers will cost Rs 999 in India like last year.

  Published: April 24, 2019 10:43 AM IST
On Tuesday, OnePlus finally revealed the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series. The anticipated OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15PM IST.

Till date, all OnePlus smartphones have been exclusive to Amazon in India. Now, the e-commerce website has also put an official listing, the ‘Notify Me’ page, for the OnePlus 7 series launch for May 14. OnePlus has also entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend. These will be available from 10:00AM IST on April 25 via the OnePlus India website. The early tickets/vouchers will cost Rs 999 in India like last year.

The Chinese company is teasing the OnePlus 7 series with a tagline “Go beyond the speed.” CEO Pete Lau recently spoke to The Verge and confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience and new display tech. The company has also hinted that the next-generation OnePlus device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO confirmed via Twitter that “Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology.”

A few renders have already dropped hinting at what could be the possible design of the OnePlus phones. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the OnePlus 7 Pro might feature a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup could include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto sensor (3x zoom), and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. There is also likely to be up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage option. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 could remain same as the OnePlus 6T with waterdrop notch display and dual-rear camera setup. Although, the specifications upgrade is definitely on the cards.

