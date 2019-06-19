Recently, smartphones like Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Huawei P30, P30 Pro, LG G8 and LG V50 received Google’s ARCore support. Now, the latest OnePlus 7 series also supports Google nifty Augmented Reality (AR) platform. Additionally, both the standard variant and 5G model of OnePlus 7 Pro are compatible with Google’s ARCore library.

Now, a total of eight OnePlus smartphones are ARCore compatible. Supporting Google’s ARCore platform should open these phones to a variety of AR experiences. In addition, users will have to download and install the ARCore app and keep it updated via the Play Store. It is good to see more and more devices pick up support for Google’s augmented reality platform. To recall, Google announced ARCore back in 2017 in order to bring AR to devices in a clear and unified way, XDA reports.

OnePlus 7 series price in India, specifications

Besides, the OnePlus 7 series made its debut in May this year in India. The OnePlus 7 price in India starts from Rs 32,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 48,999 for the same variant. Internally, both the handsets pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. It also offers support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. On the software front, both the devices run Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5. In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple-camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. The front bears a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The device also comes with a much-improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback during gaming. The Pro version also offers a 10-layered liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers. As mentioned above, the OnePlus 7 series now supports Google’s ARcore. The standard version features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The OnePlus 7 bears dual rear cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 7 comes with a 3,700mAh battery instead of the 4,000mAh battery that is in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

