It’s now official that Android Q will be called Android 10. Additionally, it is all but confirmed that the latest Android 10 OS will start rolling out from September 3. While Google’s Pixels have traditionally been the first to receive the latest OS, it is unlikely to happen again this year.

For what could be the first time ever, another brand is planning on rolling out Android 10 OS on the same day. This brand in question is OnePlus. A Reddit user shares a screenshot, which confirms that the OnePlus 7 series will get Android 10 update on the same day as the Google Pixels.

The above screenshot shows a conversation between the Reddit user and a OnePlus employee. This employee confirms that OnePlus will roll out Android 10 OS on the official release date – September 3. Though the smartphones aren’t mentioned, the first set of devices are likely to include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

From the looks of it, OnePlus seems to be in advanced stages of Android 10 development. This would explain why a OnePlus customer representative is openly talking about the matter. Having said that, if for some reason OnePlus does miss out on the September 3 date, it seems confident enough to roll out the update in the days that follow.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (upgradable to Android 10) Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

