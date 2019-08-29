comscore OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 OS roll out on September 3
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 updates to roll out on the same day as Google Pixels
News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 updates to roll out on the same day as Google Pixels

News

It's all but confirmed that Google will roll out Android 10 on September 3. Though the Pixels usually get the update first, this year things could be a tad different.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 9:40 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (3)

It’s now official that Android Q will be called Android 10. Additionally, it is all but confirmed that the latest Android 10 OS will start rolling out from September 3. While Google’s Pixels have traditionally been the first to receive the latest OS, it is unlikely to happen again this year.

For what could be the first time ever, another brand is planning on rolling out Android 10 OS on the same day. This brand in question is OnePlus. A Reddit user shares a screenshot, which confirms that the OnePlus 7 series will get Android 10 update on the same day as the Google Pixels.

Image Credit: Reddit

The above screenshot shows a conversation between the Reddit user and a OnePlus employee. This employee confirms that OnePlus will roll out Android 10 OS on the official release date – September 3. Though the smartphones aren’t mentioned, the first set of devices are likely to include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

From the looks of it, OnePlus seems to be in advanced stages of Android 10 development. This would explain why a OnePlus customer representative is openly talking about the matter. Having said that, if for some reason OnePlus does miss out on the September 3 date, it seems confident enough to roll out the update in the days that follow.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (upgradable to Android 10) Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Google Images' 'exact size' and 'larger than' search filters quietly removed

News

Google Images' 'exact size' and 'larger than' search filters quietly removed
Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware

News

Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware
UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers

News

UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26: Price, Specifications

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26: Price, Specifications

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google