OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro getting Android 10-based OxygenOS update
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro finally getting Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 update

OnePlus has noted that the OTA update will have a staged rollout, and only a limited number of users will receive it initially. The broader rollout will take place "in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs."

  Published: October 15, 2019 11:30 AM IST
OnePlus has finally started Android 10 update rollout for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones after a short halt. The company, last month, started Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 rollout for both the smartphones, but it was paused due to major bugs. Now, the good news is, the OTA rollout is resumed and the company is shipping the latest OxygenOS 10.0.1 update this time around.

OnePlus has noted that the Android 10 OTA update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones will have a staged rollout, and only a limited number of users will receive it initially. The broader rollout will take place “in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.”

“The rollout of OxygenOS version 10.0 was paused due to certain bugs and we are starting to release version 10.0.1 now with some bug fixes,” noted OnePlus’ community forum. The company has rolled out similar OxygenOS 10.0.1 update for the latest OnePlus 7T Pro phones, which includes standard variant and the McLaren Edition.

For the latest OxygenOS 10.0.1 update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the changelog brings Google’s new full screen gestures, new UI design, customization menu in settings, a new Game Space feature, improved camera performance and more.

OnePlus recently announced that it will update all devices after the OnePlus 5 to OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition of the smartphone at an event in London last week. At the launch event, the company focused on evolution of OxygenOS and how it has become the most liked OEM UI in the tech community. Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus, also touted how quickly the company provides Android updates to its users.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 11:30 AM IST

