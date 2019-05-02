comscore
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked ahead of May 14 launch

The features and specifications of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones have leaked online. Both the devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  Updated: May 2, 2019 5:14 PM IST
Source: OnLeaks/PriceBaba

OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off its latest OnePlus 7 lineup, which includes OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, on May 14. The Chinese company will be hosting events at multiple places, which also includes New York, Europe as well as India. Now, ahead of the official launch, full specifications sheet of the alleged OnePlus devices have leaked on the web.

OnePlus 7 leaked features, specifications

The leaked specifications sheet suggests that the standard OnePlus 7 could come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will also flaunt a waterdrop-style notched design, unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro. The previous reports highlighted that it might offer a 6.4-inch display. The forthcoming OnePlus is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, backed by 6GB of RAM.

It is likely to ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system based on Oxygen OS. The leaked sheet also claims that the handset will come with a large 4,150mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge via USB-C. OnePlus will also reportedly incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked features, specifications

Coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the handset is said to bear a big 6.64-inch display with the 90Hz refresh rate. The panel might operate at QuadHD+ resolution. The OnePlus 7 Pro is widely rumored to sport a notch-less display design. This means that we might get to see a motorized camera mechanism in order to eliminate the need for the notch. Similar to the OnePlus 7, the “Pro” version will also house a Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 10GB of RAM option. It is likely to run Android 9.0 Pie based Oxygen OS.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

OnePlus might stuff in a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W warp charge support. There could also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. We might also see a 12GB RAM variant as suggested by the Geekbench listing of the OnePlus 7 Pro. As far as the cameras are concerned, the “Pro” variant is said to offer a triple camera module with a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a telephoto, and an ultra-wide sensor.

The standard variant, on the other hand, is likely to bear a dual-camera setup with the same 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a telephoto sensor. The leaked specifications sheet was spotted by Androidpure. It is actually leaked by a user on Baidu, but at the time of writing this article, the leaked specs sheet post was not available. Therefore, users are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt as these could just be a rumor roundup.

  Published Date: May 2, 2019 4:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 2, 2019 5:14 PM IST

