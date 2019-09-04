OnePlus has just rolled out Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for its latest OnePlus 7 series in the market. The just-announced Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 is based on Android 10, the latest version of Android. This roll-out comes right after Google officially rolled out the final version of Android 10 to AOSP. Similar to past updates, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared a dedicated post on OnePlus forums with a detailed changelog. This changelog shared a list of known issues warning interested users about problems with Oxygen OS Open Beta 1.

Android 10-based Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 details

As mentioned above, the primary change that we see with Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 is Android 10. OnePlus has also rolled out a new UI design that will go along with Android 10 on all OnePlus devices. Moving beyond the UI, this build also brings “enhanced location permissions” to the operating system for better privacy. OnePlus has also added a new customization feature that allows users to change the shape of icons in “Quick Settings”. Taking about more Android 10-based features, users also get full-screen gestures for system and app navigation.

The update brings two new full-screen gestures for navigation. First, users can swipe inward from the right or left edge to go back to the previous screen. Second, OnePlus has added a navigation bar at the bottom allowing users to switch left or right for recent apps. The change-log also shared details about a new Game Space feature in the Oxygen OS Open Beta 1. This allows users to quickly access all their favorite games from one screen.

OnePlus also shared details about its built-in Smart display which will showcase information based on time, location and events. Interested users with Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 can toggle this feature in the “Smart Display” option. One can find this under “Ambient Display” in the “Display” settings in the “Settings” app. The post also revealed that users can block spam in the “Messages” app with the help of keywords.

This feature is available in the “Blocking settings” under “Settings” inside “Spam” menu. As mentioned above, the post comes with a list of known issues. According to the list, some apps can have compatibility issues. The system can still showcase “low probability” of stability issues and system lag.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

The post also includes instructions for interested users to install Oxygen OS Open Beta on their OnePlus 7 Series smartphone. If you are interested in installing the Open Beta build then visit the forum post for instructions and required files. It also includes details on how to roll-back to the stable version in case you don’t like things. OnePlus also asked users to use the OnePlus Community app for any feedback or bug reports.

Story Timeline