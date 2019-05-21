OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview: Here is how to install

Google announced Android Q beta for non-Pixel devices at I/O 2019 early this month. The search giant announced that a total of 15 devices will get the update apart from Google’s own Pixel devices, which includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL. Google also announced that OnePlus’ next flagship smartphones will get the update when they become available and now, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are officially getting the beta version of Android Q. The third beta of Android Q is now headed to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced on its blog post that “the build of Android Q is best suited for developers and early adopters.” It is not clear why OnePlus is targeting developers while Google’s version of Android Q beta 3 seems stable enough even for regular use. However, it needs to be noted that beta software releases are generally filled with bugs that could crash your system, and it is thus advisable not to install Android Q on your primary OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro devices.

OnePlus released Android Q Developer preview for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T right after Google I/O 2019 and now, it is adding the newest flagship devices as well. The company says it does not recommend “flashing this ROM if you have little or no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs.” There are also a total of seven known issues listed by the company in its blog post and those alone warrant not flashing the beta release of Android Q on your OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The known issues listed by the company include ambient display, which reportedly does not work with Android Q Developer Preview. There are also system stability issues and OnePlus 7 Series users will not be able to send SMS when VoLTE is enabled on their smartphone. Other problems noted by the company include navigation gesture, which is not working and recovery mode also does not work. In the Developer preview release, there could be issues with applications where some apps might not function as expected. There is also a known issue with MTP, which does not allow users to copy rollback file from PC to phone.

While there are a number of issues with the Developer preview of Android Q for OnePlus 7 Series, it does not mean you cannot check out the new features being introduced with Android Q. Those planning to flash must bear in mind that there is a risk of bricking your phone if the instructions are not followed carefully. OnePlus recommends that the battery level of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro is above 30 percent and minimum of 3GB of storage is available before flashing the smartphone. If you are ready to get Android Q on your new OnePlus smartphones then here is how you can flash your device:

Moving from Stable Official Version to Developer Preview Version

1. If you have a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro then it will be running the stable official version of Android 9 Pie and the first step is to download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. For OnePlus 7 (https://oxygenos.oneplus.net/OnePlus7_13.W.01_OTA_001_all_1905191801_fullupgrade_c7f1193579a84919.zip) and OnePlus 7 Pro (https://oxygenos.oneplus.net/OnePlus7Pro_13.W.01_OTA_001_all_1904301405_wipe_deabd74275e0432d.zip).

2. Now, copy this ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

3. Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%.

4. Click Restart once the upgrade is complete.

5. Your phone will reboot into recovery mode to format all existing user data and it will reboot again after formatting to the Developer preview of Android Q.

6. When you see the message “Update Successful” then you can start exploring Android Q on OnePlus 7 Series.

How to rollback from Android Q Developer preview to Android 9 Pie

1. This is also pretty easy since you can rollback or flash your device using local OTA update method. Like the above steps, download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. You can find OnePlus 7 package at (https://oxygenos.oneplus.net/fulldowngrade_wipe_MSM_18857_190505_1527_user.zip) and OnePlus 7 Pro at (https://oxygenos.oneplus.net/fulldowngrade_wipe_MSM_18857_190505_1527_user.zip).

2. Once downloaded, copy the rollback package to your phone storage.

3. Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%.

4. Click Restart once the upgrade is complete.

5. Your phone will reboot into recovery mode to format all existing user data and it will reboot again after formatting to the stable version of Android Pie.

6. When you see the message “Update Successful” then you can start using the newest release of stable version of Android.